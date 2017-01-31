US Judge Rejects Suit Over Face Scanning for Video Game (newyorklawjournal.com) 31
Two athletes whose images were scanned for a video game have been bounced from court on their claim that the game maker violated a law protecting biometric information. From a report: Brother-and-sister video basketball players Ricardo and Vanessa Vigil were leading a class action that claimed Take-Two Interactive, which manufactured the NBA 2K15 game, ran afoul of an Illinois law that governs biometric identifiers such as retina or iris scans, fingerprints, voiceprints, or scans of hand and face geometry. The Vigils agreed to have their faces scanned to create digital avatars for NBA 2K15, but said they didn't know their images would be available in unencrypted form online. They tried to hold Take-Two liable under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) in Vigil v. Take-Two Interactive Software, 15-cv-8211. Judge John Koetl of the Southern District of New York dismissed the proposed class action suit filed by brother and sister Ricardo and Vanessa Vigil, saying the plaintiffs didn't show "concrete" harm from the way the gaming company stores and uses their biometric data.
Re: (Score:2)
Here's the full text of the article (Score:3)
Mark Hamblett, New York Law Journal
January 31, 2017 | 0 Comments
Two athletes whose images were scanned for a video game have been bounced from court on their claim that the game maker violated a law protecting biometric information.
Brother-and-sister video basketball players Ricardo and Vanessa Vigil were leading a class action that claimed Take-Two Interactive, which manufactured the NBA 2K15 game, ran afoul of an Illinois law that governs biometric
Full Case Information (Score:3)
New York Judge/Court arguing Illinois State Law? (Score:2)
(740 ILCS 14/20) Sec. 20. Right of action. Any person aggrieved by a violation of this Act shall have a right of action in a State circuit court or as a supplemental claim in federal district court against an offending party. A prevailing party may recover for each violation: (1) against a private entity that negligently violates a provision of this Act, liquidated damages of $1,000 or actual damages, whichever is greater; (2) against a private entity that intentionally or recklessly violates a provision of this Act, liquidated damages of $5,000 or actual damages, whichever is greater; (3) reasonable attorneys' fees and costs, including expert witness fees and other litigation expenses; and (4) other relief, including an injunction, as the State or federal court may deem appropriate. (Source: P.A. 95-994, eff. 10-3-08.)
Definition of aggrieved: feeling resentment at having been unfairly treated
There might be grounds for an appeal but whether it would prevail probably depends on what state/court the case is heard in. Get a good lawyer if you want to go this way you two.
Entire law here [ilga.gov].
Which is why they can sue in Illinois (Score:2)
They can potentially sue in Illinois, under Illinois law.
They tried to sue under federal law, which has already been explained by courts in other cases as follows:
--
For an injury-in-fact to be
`âoeconcrete,â it must be âoereal, and not abstract,â and that a
`âoebare procedural violationâ under a federal statute, âoedivorced
`from any concrete harm,â that âoemay result in no harm,â would not
`âoesatisfy the injury-in-fact requirement.â Id. at 1549
--
The
Damn curly quotes (Score:2)
Federal law:
For an injury-in-fact to be "concrete", it must be "real, and not abstract" and that a "bare procedural violation" under a federal statute, "divorced from any concrete harm" that "may result in no harm" would not
"satisfy the injury-in-fact requirement" Id. at 1549
Registration (Score:1)
I have to register in order to read the fucking article?
So they can collect my email and the fake data I enter and spam me advertisements in my in-box.
Registering for content is something stupid people do. There is absolutely no technical reason to require it.
There is a marketing reason. The goddamn marketers have ruined the web.
And they have caught on to mailinator and other throw-away email services - try to register on Slashdot with it. Yahoo! sucks because they want a cell phone number now - fuck th
Re: (Score:2)
I have to register in order to read the fucking article?
Yes. And look at the camera on your phone. Hold it
..... [click] .... Got it. Now you can go ahead and exist online*.
*P.S. You ought to have that mole looked at.
New York (Score:2)
Why are you suing over a violation of Illinois law in New York?
Regardless, the judge's reasoning is absurd - if Take Two violated the law the plaintiff's don't need to prove further harm. Violation of the law is the harm. The law exists to prevent such use of a person's biometric data because the state of Illinois has determined such use to be harmful.
The extent to which damages can be awarded can be decided in part by looking at harm caused, punitive assessments set forth in the law, potential harm cause
Re: (Score:2)
They sued in federal court. The court is in New York, because that is where the defendant is.
Please wait until after you're screwed. (Score:3)
... saying the plaintiffs didn't show "concrete" harm from the way the gaming company stores and uses their biometric data.
Since the current and future potential problems are not known and biometric data can't really be changed, seems like it would be prudent to want to protect your biometric data *before* something bad happens, and not wait until *after* something bad happens -- you know that "concrete" harm -- that cannot really be undone.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yea, I mean they agreed to do the scan. I suspect they got paid for it. I'm sure the game company told them they'd have full rights, and could probably do what they want after.
I mean even if they didn't make the 3D data available, people could just dig through the game blobs and find them anyway.
the NCAA says you get nothing and yes joke classes (Score:2)
the NCAA says you get nothing and yes joke classes are needed when the team needs 40-60 hours a week you don't have time for class.
completely off topic (Score:1)
Uhhh (Score:1)
So, you scan your face to use in a game playable online, then bitch that the image of your face can be seen online?
What kind of box of rocks did those two crawl out of?
Our States has a Constitutional Right of Privacy (Score:1)
If they lived in Washington State, they could sue.
And win.