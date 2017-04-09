Celebrating '21 Things We Miss About Old Computers' (denofgeek.com) 191
"Today, we look back at the classic era of home computing that existed alongside the dreariness of business computing and the heart-pounding noise and colour of the arcades," writes the site Den of Geek. An anonymous reader reports: The article remembers the days of dial-up modems, obscure computer magazines, and the forgotten phenomenon of computer clubs. ("There was a time when if you wanted to ask a question about something computer related, or see something in action, you'd have to venture outside and into another building to go and see it.") Gamers grappled with old school controllers, games distributed on cassette tapes, low-resolution graphics and the "playground piracy" of warez boards -- when they weren't playing the original side-scrolling platformers like Mario Bros and Donkey Kong at video arcades.
In a world where people published fanzines on 16-bit computers, shared demo programs, and even played text adventures, primitive hardware may have inspired future coders, since "Old computers typically presented you with a command prompt as soon as you switched them on, meaning that they were practically begging to be programmed on." Home computers "mesmerised us, educated us, and in many cases, bankrupted us," the article remembers -- until they were replaced by more powerful hardware. "You move on, but you never fully get over your first love," it concludes -- while also adding that "what came next was pretty amazing."
Does this bring back any memories for anybody -- or provoke any wistful nostalgic for a bygone era? Either way, I really liked the way that the article ended. "The most exciting chapter of all, my geeky friends? The future!"
Any old 8 or 16-bit software from decades past, if we have any of that software around today, it still works. And all we'd need to run it was the appropriate hardware.
Software you buy today, might not work in 6 months. It almost certainly, like 99.99% certain, won't work in decades. And if it even works today as you buy it, it only works when it can connect to some authorizing server. So we have no idea, literally no idea what is required for current software to run. You have the software, the hardware, an internet connection, and some mysterious something out there on the other end of the wire.
So what do I miss? I miss software that works.
Hmm, I think memory is failing you here. I clearly remember many, many programs randomly crashing and taking the entire OS with it - and losing hours of work in the process, having to fiddle with hi memory and extended memory in DOS for hours to get some half-assed program to work, installing version after version of certain buggy drivers and goofing around with interrupt jumpers to get a somewhat stable system, etc etc etc. And the worst thing was trying to figure it all out on my own, without any internet forum to help me out.
It was fun at times, but mostly frustrating. I sure ain't missing those days...
Memories, WTF, what I miss most is digital freedom. The POS state of affairs with corporations and governments spying on everyone all of the time is fucking bullshit. Can not trust hardware, can not trust software, can not trust the network, is has all become a digital steaming pile of bullshit. Digital rights is a joke foisted upon as by the pigopolists, rather than being the rights of individuals and their digital freedom, it is the right of corporations to fuck over individuals, this fucking shit has got
I clearly remember many, many programs randomly crashing and taking the entire OS with it
Me too. I remember not just rebooting, but power-cycling, several times per day. Software is way more reliable today. I am typing this on a Macbook with 57 days of up-time, and the last reboot was for a software upgrade, not a bug.
I sure ain't missing those days...
Me either. I'll take a 2.7GHz i5 with 16GB of RAM over a 4.77 MHz 8088 with 64KB anytime.
I sure ain't missing those days...
Me either. I'll take a 2.7GHz i5 with 16GB of RAM over a 4.77 MHz 8088 with 64KB anytime.
Agreed. I remember the days before the ZIF socket. You'd put in a new CPU and either bend a pin, or worse, applied just a tiny bit too much pressure, and the computer wouldn't boot because something had cracked on the motherboard.
Or you'd install a big software package that came on a bunch of floppies; only one of the floppies would be bad and the whole thing would be useless.
No I don't miss any of that.
Progress has never been connected to one generation of hardware over another.
I worked on an amazingly elaborate and Internet-preceding...TRS Model III BBS.
I did all kinds of things on 8088s. And 80286/80386s. And 486s, Pentiums, K9, Core 2's & quads. etc.
At no time did I wish I was only working with one generation of machine. Or one era of software, for that matter.
Celebration is all about "what were you up to". I've always been up to all kinds of things, and computers of all eras simply helped me
..crash the os? what os?
what I miss is when I could buy a set of cds with linux on them and it would support all my hardware 100% - even the passive isdn card.
and shit would just run, no need for internet either.
what I miss is when something simple as a WORD PROCESSOR was at it's peak - all the menu options visible under dropdowns, nothing hidden - no magic gestures, except the standard single, double and triple click which were taught in school(in 4th grade I think. seriously, go ask some younging or even
No, I'm saying software back then was buggier than it is today overall - either shoddily coded, taking certain OS settings for granted, or using undocumented system calls - in an environment where any old rogue program could do anything it wanted or take down the entire system. Anybody who remembers software working better back then remembers wrong.
Incidentally, to the credit of Microsoft, Windows was a masterpiece of backward compatibility for a long time, considering the amount of badly coded 16-bit and 3
Well, when your application software is allowed to talk directly to hardware, there's going to be some less than desirable results.
OTOH, people got a *lot* of work done using programs like Wordstar, WordPerfect 5.1, Lotus 1-2-3, dBase III/IV, and so on.
And yet, your complaints are all hardware related.
No, Rosco's complaints are regarding a computer system that wasn't [fully] defined.
"High" and "Extended" memory were two different things that resided in the same space. "High" was up to 384k that resided above the 640k standard memory limit. "Extended" memory was additional memory which also resided above the 640k standard memory limit but was paged and could be much larger than 384k. Some programs could access additional "High" memory while others accessed "Extended" memory.
Things got more complicated
If you ran winNT, OS/2, or linux on a 386/486, you had those things.
Yes, that's true, but I included up to the pre 2000 era because I think even in the 90s there was plenty of 'it should run forever' ethic in the software world.
Except, OS/2 needed 16mb to *really* run every winapp in its own instance of WinOS2 without slowing everything to a crawl... which, circa 1993, meant chucking the 8x1mb SIMMs you had, and spending about $700 on 4x4mb SIMMs. Been there, did it.
:-(
So what do I miss? I miss software that works.
That works where? On an original Commodore Green-Screen? An Apple-II? A TRS-80? A Commodore 64? A VIC-20? An Atari? One of those Sinclairs with the hex keypad?
I hear ya, but remember that back then it was just a given that software worked only in one environment. The ultimate walled garden. The notion that software would run on anything else beside what it was written for was all but science fiction.
And as another person pointed out, we're talking the days when memory mapping was non-existent. I p
So what do I miss? I miss software that works.
That works where? On an original Commodore Green-Screen? An Apple-II? A TRS-80? A Commodore 64? A VIC-20? An Atari? One of those Sinclairs with the hex keypad?
I hear ya, but remember that back then it was just a given that software worked only in one environment. The ultimate walled garden. The notion that software would run on anything else beside what it was written for was all but science fiction.
I agree with you, but that model kinda worked. I've been involved in three different projects replacing legacy software that had worked for 15, 20 years, and in all three instances the bleeding-edge upgrade left the companies with less value, and two of them went through a full rewrite within 2-3 years.
For instance, take an "obsolete" inventory management system running on HP3000 PowerHouse and replace it with a state-of-the-art J2EE marvel running on WebLogic and Oracle. A few millions later champagne was
Depth of control! Top to bottom was possible (Score:2)
Well, a barely insightful comment there, but seriously disappointed by the lack of "funny" comments on this target-rich topic. Or is my memory fooling me about how much fun and laughter we had back then?
However, the one that was missing from the article and so far not here in the Slashdot comments is something I would call "depth of control". In the days before magic black boxes we could actually understand how our computers worked from top to bottom. One example I remember involved debugging an application
What I miss about computing of yesteryear (Score:5, Insightful)
No sonofabitch was trying to monetize my data, watch what I do on my computer or online (when there was an online to speak of), or force-feed me advertisement.
Not quite true: software that's "licensed" to the user (as opposed to "owned" by the user) has been there for decades. It's just that if you wanted to resell it, or more likely crack it and copy it to give to your friends, nobody could do much about it.
They were trying to monetize the web way before that, in 1995 I worked for some company whose entire business was about charging people for access to their repository of technical manuals. And needless to say AOL and Prodigy made sure your ad exposure was as much as relatively primitive displays would allow (whereas compuserve was frequently more pay as you go).
It's probably true that ad revenue on the world wide web became a noticeable force somewhere around 2000 (mostly clickbait adds and that "punch the
I didn't really notice the people trying to monetize the web until around 2006
We have had ad-blockers since the 90s, so people were definitely out to make money (or at least to cover their costs). When Google AdWords was launched in 2000, I thought that this was a worthy step forward as they could be just simple text ads rather than the bandwidth-hogging graphic ads that had been the norm. At the time I was quite happy to leave those sorts of advertisements unblocked to support sites that didn't waste my precious data allowance. Sadly, these days we have to contend with bloated websi
No bloatware (Score:2)
Maybe before Windows came about. But Win 95 was absolutely chock-full of useless shit. The first thing everybody with any sense did back then was clean up the freshly-installed OS to have more disk space and speed things up.
BASIC (Score:3, Insightful)
I miss BASIC. Seriously. I miss the days when the built-in command prompt was so easily accessible and so easily programmed that a 6 year old child could learn how to write "Hello World" within a few seconds, and could begin exploring the computer on his own after that. (That's exactly how I started, by the way.)
From there, we would progress to filling the entire screen with characters to create ASCII art.
Screen? You never had a life sized Samantha Fox printed out on 132-column tractor feed paper?
Also LOGO! (Score:2)
LOGO on Apple 2s.
It was a more interesting time (Score:1)
When only nerds were online and cared about computers. The general population ruined it for us.
Apple ][+ (Score:3)
Rose Tint (Score:1)
Since we have the ability, I've tried several times to go back and relive the nostalgia of some of my best remembered old home computer games. It turns out that by modern standards most were frustrating with bad controls and limited gameplay, and yes there were bugs. However, the simplicity and purity of some of the game concepts is what made them so enjoyable (Jet Pac, Boulderdash, Chaos etc). My preferred approach these days is to play 8 bit themed modern indie games from VVVVVV through to Terraria and St
Old computers presented you with a prompt (Score:2)
Old computers typically presented you with a command prompt as soon as you switched them on
Oh you lids.That's not true at all. Old computers, both commercial and hobby, looked at you stupidly and waited for you to toggle in a bootstrap loaded on the switches and lights before they would even consider giving you a prompt.
Eventually some hobby computers did gain a prompt through built in ROM. I remember the SWTP 6800 computer that would give you an * prompt if you got everything right. If you got the ba
Fun times....
It's not old, but one of the in-jokes in a Stargate SG-1 episode was where they had recovered from a power outage in the middle of an emergency and had something like thirty seconds to get the computer controlling the gate running or they are all going to die. Then there is a cut to a screen showing Solaris starting up.
With so many system checks and so ma
One stormy night, I had a good laugh when power glitched at the TV station and they actually broadcast the Solaris boot. I'll bet they wanted it to boot faster that night.
Guys like us we had it made (Score:2, Funny)
Didn't need no welfare state, everybody pulled his weight.
Gee, our Apple ][ ran great.
Those were the days.
I miss Privacy! (Score:1)
Back in the day,
....
MY data was SAFE on MY computer.
I miss off-line Privacy.
For other things it can be like that (Score:2)
These days, I know a few people like myself that are invested in 3d printing. It can be great to go out to see other people and compare notes on what they are doing with their printers.
And in line with old-age computers, they aren't even network enabled; I have to copy a file to a SD card and physically take it to my printer and insert it! oh the humanity.
Th best of days (Score:3)
It was probably the peak time for interesting hardware, hundreds of different hardware designs, processors, I/O, DOSs, etc etc etc.
Variations of Basic (And even FORTH on the Jupiter Ace), the advent of colour and sound, joysticks, light guns.
The Magazines were useful, they had construction articles, software articles, how-to articles, the adverts were even useful for information.
It was like evolution on steroids, new and interesting designs were thrown out there to see what worked and what didn't
Todays computing landscape in comparison is pretty bland in its sameness and Magazines articles are really just advertorials.
Discussions back then were useful and people did not care what you used, it was new , it was interesting , now they degenerate into flame bait Mac/Windows/Linux sucks rants.
So much good was lost.
"TRS-80 Basic decoded and other mysteries" has the ROMs disassembled and commented.
I have the full service manuals for the TRS-80s and others, you could buy them.
There were all sorts of sanctioned "mods" (double density, numeric keypads,etc etc etc)
And it was all documented, explained and available.
The Big Red Switch (Score:2)
Honestly, the ability to turn the computer off with a real on/off switch, is what I miss most. I'm so sick of holding the faux-power button for 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 seconds and still never being sure if the god damned thing is off.
So it's a smaller red switch, or perhaps black now, but it's still there on the back of the power supply.
That's the other thing I miss: just being able to kill the power without an OS shutdown phase (like with MS-DOS).
That's the other thing I miss: just being able to kill the power without an OS shutdown phase (like with MS-DOS).
And deprive yourself of the joy of seeing "Installing updates (6 of 239)"? Always a joyful experience, especially on a laptop while the cab is waiting for you.
Going to the arcade as a group (Score:4, Interesting)
I miss going to the arcade (or bowling alley) with a group of people. It wasn't just about playing the games but the social aspect of it. Lining up quarters on the SF2 cabinet as to who "had next". Now I see kids staying home, each on their own xbox/Playstation and connected via VOIP with their friends.
Even LAN parties were better than what we have now from a social interaction standpoint.
My big Asteroids memory was at our local truck stop. I was never very good at it, but I did frequently go ahead and enter initials when someone else would finish and not notice they made the high score board.
I just hope that in the future, some interstellar military talent scout doesn't find out that I was the one who would sign the abandoned boards as FUK, and then insist that I must join other 80s greats, like ASS, DIK, CUM, TIT, and CNT to save the world against an imminent combined asteroid bombardment
You can have any case color along as it is... (Score:2)
Instant ON (Score:2)
The Commodore 64 had 64K and a BASIC ROM and a 1 Mhz CPU. You flipped the power switch and BAM, it was ready to use. Now, we have 4.1GHz CPUs, M.2 SSDs and the boot is anything by instantaneous. Ain't no one got time to wait for Windows 10 to install patches and reboot. Let's go go go!
That's why everyone had an Epyx Fastload Cartridge, reduced that 8 minute delay to more like 3.
Oh but I forgot...
Disk drive? LUXURY! Try waiting 30 minutes with a cassette drive, you damn kids.
Trading games and tips (Score:2)
Also miss "debugging" games. I don't know how many hours I "wasted" stepping through Z-80 assembly to find out where a game stored "something that took a while to generate". Learned a lot of Z-80 assembly that way, as well as how to use a debugger. This was a good year before e
I was 18, cut me a break.
Creating my own S100 computer (Score:3)
Wire wrapped, Z80 processor board. Motorola 6845 (using the design of the IBM Monochrome Adapter from the original PC) board. Single 8" drive running CP/M (I think I bought an S100 drive controller board but I can't remember where it came from - the disk drive came from IBM, where I was working at the time as a student). Surplus S100 rack ordered from "Radio Electronics". The power supply was hand made by one of my roommates that wanted to design his own switcher (it actually worked quite well). Keyboard was a surplus Ti-99 keyboard I bought at Active Surplus in Toronto. Monitor was an old portable TV I drove composite video into directly after removing the tuner.
Good days.
On a small computer you knew everything (Score:2)
I had the "Mapping the C64" book. Said every address on the computer. Now, good luck knowing 5% of what's happening on your box.
Also, cassettes sucked. Slow, and head alignment issues meant you weren't always able to share tapes.
Now, good luck knowing 5% of what's happening on your box.
It's worse that that, friend. These days, you try to 'reverse engineer' something, and they catch you, you're slapped with infringement, sued, fined, or perhaps labeled a 'cyberterrorist', because 'you're violating our IP' and you're 'hacking our DRM, which is ILLEGAL'. But you're also right. The number of registers in your typical SoC or CPU and chipset, if printed in even 8 point font, would fill volumes, and that's just the listings, not the descriptions of what they are. And, again, most of it is propri
I must be old, but current computing isn't fun... (Score:2)
Privacy, complications, buggy, bad usability and experiences, etc.
Being able to understand the whole stack (Score:4, Informative)
Being able to understand the computer top to bottom, that's what I miss about that era.
Yes, it was frustrating to try and make it stable and configure it. But the HW, and the OS and the SW were so simple that, if you were so inclined, you could deeply understand the whole stack...
Nowadays, not anymore...
Being able to understand the computer top to bottom, that's what I miss about that era.
Having printed manuals that explained the whole stack.
Staring in awe at the boxes and boxes of IBM manuals that came with 'my' first AS400 in 1989.
Systems administration, user command reference, programming reference, APIs, and more.
Config.sys & autoexec.bat (Score:2)
Anti-Commodore Demo (Score:2)
Flat Monitor Tops for Secretaries (Score:2)
Not completely computer related but I remember when I first started working full time at IBM and was in a product status meeting for the 3180 terminal (http://oldcomputer.info/terminal/ibm3180/index.htm) and how excited everybody was about the orders coming in for it.
The reason? It had a completely flat top which secretaries could put plants on. No other terminal top had a flat surface with no cooling holes like that monitor.
I guess this would be considered sexist now.
Looking at my Acer flat screen monito
I loved the 3180 - it could display 27x132.
My list? (Score:2)
1. Instant on. Turn on the switch ad the computer's booted. On some machines, you might have to wait for your DOS to load, but it was typically quick. No more waiting minutes (or sometimes hours in the case of Windows XP) to boot up.
2. As noted upthread, BASIC. Yeah, it was a crappy programming language. The microcomputer versions were pretty bad--line numbers, single letter variables, no structured programming constructs, lack of hexadecimal notation for POKEs, and slow speed. Debugging was nearly impossib
Demoscene (Score:2)
I miss demoscene entries that actually ran on the bare hardware and exploited its quirks... Nowadays it's mostly watching videos because you're lucky if you can actually get a release to run properly without barfing out to the desktop for some missing library or it just doesn't agree with your GPU
The good old days sucked (Score:2)
Circuit Diagrams! (Score:2)
With so many layers of API, IDE, 4g languages, who the hell knows what is happening underneath?
Stop holding my hand so hard, let me figure things out myself.
My old Amiga (Score:2)
Keeping in mind the time, this thing had it all over the typical IBM PC of the day. Those little disks, actual multitasking, nice built in graphics. I had a nice little side business doing weddings after I bought an Amiga 2000, and the necessary camera and editing equipment. Eventually I talked my main work into a 3000 and frame buffer, and showing them what I cou
What was that joke again? If Commodore tried to sell fried chicken, they would advertise it as dead warm bird.
Mechanical disc eject (Score:2)
I greatly prefer the mechanical disc eject mechanisms
The os has no need to decide for me when it's safe to remove the disc.
I don't care if it is burning a disc it's been stuck at 100% for the last half hour.
Who you kidding? (Score:2)
I miss rotary dials on phones. And polio.
LOL! Me too, although I never invested in the converter (thought about it, but didn't go for it). I have an old portable radio shack touch tone pocket dialer if I need it... and, yes, it really annoys some people that I still have such a phone and still use it.
I'm sure I'm looking through rose-colored glasses (Score:2)
but my favorite OS was Windows Server 2003. The Windows 2k interface on top of NT. It wasn't easy finding hardware with drivers for it, but it never ever crashed.
My favorite monitor was an SGI 1600SW monitor. I swear, that pixel density was like looking at a piece of paper.
Human intelligence (Score:2)
I started on a . Capabilities were obviously limited, but magazines published programs for a wide rage of games, practical problems and science. Both professional scientists and ordinary people learned programming and sometimes left a calculator number crunching for days to find out something they considered interesting. [wikipedia.org]
I wonder where we would be if we displayed same passion for learning and innovation with today's technology.
Security (Score:2)
In the MS-DOS / floppy disk days, you had far more security. Your entire operating system was write-protected, and you could make a copy of it, and test that copy, all in less than 10 minutes.
These days, you can't even clone your hard drive and have reasonable assurance that all your apps will work without being re-authorized.
modem noises (Score:2)
mixed memories (Score:2)
half a day wasted configuring and diagnosing friends PC's before we can start our LAN party
waiting half an hour for a tape to finish loading only to error and have to start again
finding my expensive 14.4k baud modem couldn't maintain connections above about 4800 due to poor line quality meaning many many hours to download games from those Warez sites.
tuning the load order and memory usage of drivers to ensure you have enough contiguous mem
Has there been much progress since 2000? (Score:2)
Hardware has improved, but software bloat just eats that up anyway.
The Windows 2000 interface was better than anything MS has come up with so far.
MS-Office is not much better.
Ubuntu has been going downhill since 10.4.
I suppose there has been some progress, but not much.
Turbo Switch! (Score:2)
Also, seven-segment displays on the front of the PC showing the Mhz of the processor.
Two Unforgivable Errors (Score:2)
From TFA...
"It was at this point that the entire industry moved over to 3D rendering. Sega failed to anticipate this, with its Saturn console, while the Sony Playstation and Nintendo 64 excelled in this area. Subsequently, Sega never made a console again."
BZZZZZT! How can he not remember the actual final console Sega made? The Dreamcast, not the Saturn, was their last; and it did do 3D.
"Mario Bros, an arcade game that was later ported to the home platforms. This first Mario game has most of the elements t
Early Computers? No. Early Consoles. (Score:2)
What I loved about early computers (well, early to me anyway) was that I was computing at all. It wasn't that they were objectively great. It's that they were physically present.
On the other hand, I really loved early game consoles. You'd just slap a game in and play it. You might have to wait a couple of seconds here and there while the devs did something tricky to get around small storage space.
Actually, I did love something about some of my early computers, one family to be precise: The Amigas. They whip
Things I'd fix if I could go back in time... (Score:2)
1. The Amiga 1000 would have shipped with a 68010 from day one. It only cost a few dollars more than a 68000, and would have ensured that 98% of all the good games that came out for the next 5 years wouldn't crash, burn, and die a horrible death on anything with a 68020+ due to the copy protection using MOVE SR, <ea>.
2. I would have BEGGED Jay Miner for a "semi-chunky" 4-bit graphics mode that used a byte per pixel, but read either the high or low nybble (set by a register bit). So you could write the
Since you brought up Jay Miner of Atari, could it have killed them to add 4 bits to the Atari 2600 VCS address bus to allow it to address the full 64K instead of 4K on the cartridge? I mean, how much money did they save, really? It would have saved a lot of time and money in the future not to have weird bank switching schemes. I'm sure they never expected their device to be viable for the 15 years that it was, but still... how cheap can you get?
TRS-80 III password security (Score:2)
Best I've seen, it not only allowed a backspace it removes the previous character that remained as part of the password.
I liked walking into a computer store and typing in a short loop poking color values etc into the video RAM on a C64. Back then I could remember the fun memory locations for such things.
Prolly get arrested these days for endangering epileptics.
A $10,000 home computer? What's that, a goddamn Apple Lisa? Most home computers of old were far cheaper than that.
I recall watching an interview in which Jobs explained why the Lisa cost so much. Remember that Apple hired a bunch of PARC people back then? That's the thing, their fatal mistake was that they retained a Xerox mindset. They thought their clientele was still upscale offices for whom a $10,000 workstation was a very reasonable expense.
Holy cow (Score:2)
Forgot all about FirstClass. Did that require a GUI client, or did you use Zterm/Red Ryder?
What did those 10 incoming lines cost you back then?
Updates (Score:2)
When you bought a game and you didn't have to wait ten minutes for it to install, then another twenty for it to download, basically, an entirely new copy of the game called an "update" before you could "play" it.
It's kind of a shame that today's UEFI BIOSes are many megabytes and still they can't find any room for a tiny BASIC interp
Absolutely this. Manuals that included a section on programming the computer are a gateway drug. Of course I also miss computers that came with a programming environment, even if it was as simple as ROM BASIC.
Totally agree. I remember copying lines of sample BASIC code included in the TRS-80 user manual and trying to change things ever so slightly. Never achieved something as cool as those racing horses but to this day I can still remember the feeling of pressing those tiny keyboard keys and hoping for the best when I would type CLOAD.
Fred Fish! (Any Amiga owners from the '80's would recognize the reference.) He was, in fact, a real person. We were in the same division within Motorola Computer Group at one time, though I knew of him from the Amiga world well before I met him in person.
Yes, Fred Fish disk were eagerly awaited. He started collecting programs for his monthly Amiga meetings and it took off from there.
A glaring difference between an Amiga and a Beamer user, was a Beamer would always ask how much they owed you if you gave them a program.