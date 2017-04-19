Nintendo To Launch SNES Mini This Year, Reports Eurogamer (eurogamer.net) 34
Nintendo plans to release another console this year aimed at nostalgia-seekers. The iconic game company is working on a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) classic version that would launch in time for the holidays, according to Eurogamer, which cites sources with knowledge of the plans. The device is already under development and -- like its predecessor the NES Classic Edition -- will give gamers access to some of the console's biggest hits. From the article: Nintendo's plans for SNES mini are also a major reason why last year's NES mini did not see a reprieve from discontinuation, Eurogamer understands, despite the latter's continued popularity and sell-out status.
The SNES Mini was rumored the instant the NES Classic was announced. Nintendo themselves made it clear that the NES Classic was intended as a "NES 30th Anniversary" thing, and the SNES won't be 30 until 2022.
But the biggest reason Nintendo won't ever be releasing a "SNES Classic" any time soon is that the "NES Classic" was almost instantly hacked to play additional ROMs. Nintendo hates things like that, and if they can't "secure" the system from people doing that, they're just not going to do it. They have
I'm not buying anything from Nintendo because they apparently don't want my money. The NES Classic is never available in the store. The Switch is never available in the store. And I don't have time to sit outside a store for hours waiting for opening in the hope of getting one.
They are basically telling customers "fuck you". As a result, if they one day do manage to get stores stocked, it becomes my time to say the same to them.
Or just create a big hype and discontinue the thing when they will have sold 5000 boxes as they did with the NES Classic? Damn you Nintendo. I never buy anything else from you.
My inside sources suggest they'll make exactly 21 units - 1 will be a test unit. They'll hype it for a few months and then give everyone the middle finger and suggest they make a RetroPi instead.
Good point. Doesn't sound hard.
Come on, Nintendo, give us a real NES/SNES/N64 combo box.
Don't bet on it. A combo console would be very hard, maybe impossible, to design the look that would trigger nostalgic feelings, which drive these sales, because it physically won't look like any of the original consoles. Also, Nintendo can also sell more units by splitting the systems up.
If the look of the console doesn't matter and you just want to play the old games, then Nintendo happily resells them to you through their virtual console digital store. http://www.nintendo.com/games/... [nintendo.com]
Nintendo realizes that there is plenty of nostalgia for the nes,snes, and even n64 because of projects like retropie so I'm not surprised when they put out things like NES Classic or virtual console. A multifunction console would need to have the same nostalgic look as each of the originals. It would only need the games and the nintendo logo it could even be priced a little more than a retropie kit and still sell like hotcakes.
Money in the pockets of the people who have nothing better to do all day than troll Best Buy and Game Stop stores.
I read that Game Stop is closing stores. They could have experienced a HUGE Christmas at their stores if Nintendo had supplied enough consoles to meet demand.
Heh. I bought a SNES back in the day. I know I had at least a few games for it, but for the life of me the only one I actually recall playing is Super Metroid. Later I discovered emulation and I've played the heck out of dozens of NES titles, but again, for my SNES emulator, the only game I can remember ever firing up is Super Metroid. So I saw this product, and I thought, oh, that would be neat, I could play Super Metroid. Guess I should see what else is available, as I'm sure there's more games out there.
All this hate on the Classic mini NES, I just don't understand. My wife was able to go to the local Target and get one for me for Christmas. It's pretty awesome, it just works, has good games, has HDMI. Great execution by Nintendo.
Then your wife pulled off a miracle because stores around here only got a couple that didn't even make it to the shelves before flying out the door. They told me they couldn't reserve any, and that some might come in, 2 weeks after Christmas. And now I find out that Nintendo discontinued the f*cking thing.
Instead of ramping up production ahead of time and making a killing with Christmas sales, they limit supply to a couple thousand and then discontinue the thing before it becomes available off the shelf. Th
They didn't break a contract, they didn't take your money and not deliver, they simply made a product that you desire and decided not to meet demand for their own reasons. Nintendo did not wrong you.
My local BJs had a ton of them in stock during christmas. Costco never seemed to have any.
Namely that they deliberately under-produced them so they'd be out of stock and thus seen as more desirable, and then suddenly just discontinued their production for no apparent reason.
SD2SNES if you want to play X3, the SNES Everdrive won't run X2 and X3. The MPU chip in the SD2SNES that allows CD quality music to be hacked into games is also sweet and shows what the SNES CD might have brought about since it was just more storage without any additional processing power unlike the Sega CD.
When the NES Classic was announced, I decided I was going to buy one. Sure, I could have thrown together some kind of emulator, but this was more like the real thing, with no questions of ROM legality.
After the NES Classic's discontinuation was announced, before it was possible for most people to buy one, I build a RetroPie. Now I have no reason to be excited about the SNES Mini.
I didn't look at the numbers, but if SNES was more commercially successful than the NES, and Nintendo realizes the fuck-up they made with the NES Classic, this move makes a ton of sense and hopefully they've learned their lesson with this one. My hat off to Nintendo for even bothering with making these though.