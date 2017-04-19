Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Nintendo NES (Games)

Nintendo To Launch SNES Mini This Year, Reports Eurogamer (eurogamer.net) 34

Posted by msmash from the more-nintendo dept.
Nintendo plans to release another console this year aimed at nostalgia-seekers. The iconic game company is working on a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) classic version that would launch in time for the holidays, according to Eurogamer, which cites sources with knowledge of the plans. The device is already under development and -- like its predecessor the NES Classic Edition -- will give gamers access to some of the console's biggest hits. From the article: Nintendo's plans for SNES mini are also a major reason why last year's NES mini did not see a reprieve from discontinuation, Eurogamer understands, despite the latter's continued popularity and sell-out status.

Comments Filter:
  • Or just create a big hype and discontinue the thing when they will have sold 5000 boxes as they did with the NES Classic? Damn you Nintendo. I never buy anything else from you.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      I'm not buying anything from Nintendo because they apparently don't want my money. The NES Classic is never available in the store. The Switch is never available in the store. And I don't have time to sit outside a store for hours waiting for opening in the hope of getting one.

      They are basically telling customers "fuck you". As a result, if they one day do manage to get stores stocked, it becomes my time to say the same to them.

    • Or just create a big hype and discontinue the thing when they will have sold 5000 boxes as they did with the NES Classic? Damn you Nintendo. I never buy anything else from you.

      My inside sources suggest they'll make exactly 21 units - 1 will be a test unit. They'll hype it for a few months and then give everyone the middle finger and suggest they make a RetroPi instead.

  • Money in the pockets of the people who have nothing better to do all day than troll Best Buy and Game Stop stores.

    I read that Game Stop is closing stores. They could have experienced a HUGE Christmas at their stores if Nintendo had supplied enough consoles to meet demand.

  • I don't understand all the hate on the mini NES (Score:3)

    by cide1 ( 126814 ) on Wednesday April 19, 2017 @01:01PM (#54264001) Homepage

    All this hate on the Classic mini NES, I just don't understand. My wife was able to go to the local Target and get one for me for Christmas. It's pretty awesome, it just works, has good games, has HDMI. Great execution by Nintendo.

    • Then your wife pulled off a miracle because stores around here only got a couple that didn't even make it to the shelves before flying out the door. They told me they couldn't reserve any, and that some might come in, 2 weeks after Christmas. And now I find out that Nintendo discontinued the f*cking thing.

      Instead of ramping up production ahead of time and making a killing with Christmas sales, they limit supply to a couple thousand and then discontinue the thing before it becomes available off the shelf. Th

    • For every story of someone randomly being able to go in and pick one up like it was just another item on the shelf there are a thousand stories of people who were never able to find one in stock. Online stock disappeared within minutes at best. The resellers who had it jacked up to $300 or more were finally back down to about $120 when Nintendo announced it was discontinuing production. For something that is really supposed to be casual fun they made it unnecessarily insane. The system itself did reall
      • I love the mentality that says, "You made a good thing but because I can't get one you are terrible."

        They didn't break a contract, they didn't take your money and not deliver, they simply made a product that you desire and decided not to meet demand for their own reasons. Nintendo did not wrong you.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Luthair ( 847766 )
          Its a disservice to the people who support them. At a certain point its hard to see it as anything but gross incompetence.

      • My local BJs had a ton of them in stock during christmas. Costco never seemed to have any.

    • Namely that they deliberately under-produced them so they'd be out of stock and thus seen as more desirable, and then suddenly just discontinued their production for no apparent reason.

  • will we be able to buy it? (Score:3)

    by j2.718ff ( 2441884 ) on Wednesday April 19, 2017 @01:30PM (#54264227)

    When the NES Classic was announced, I decided I was going to buy one. Sure, I could have thrown together some kind of emulator, but this was more like the real thing, with no questions of ROM legality.

    After the NES Classic's discontinuation was announced, before it was possible for most people to buy one, I build a RetroPie. Now I have no reason to be excited about the SNES Mini.

  • I didn't look at the numbers, but if SNES was more commercially successful than the NES, and Nintendo realizes the fuck-up they made with the NES Classic, this move makes a ton of sense and hopefully they've learned their lesson with this one. My hat off to Nintendo for even bothering with making these though.

