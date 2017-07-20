Sony Using Copyright Requests To Remove Leaked PS4 SDK From the Web (arstechnica.com) 61
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Sony appears to be using copyright law in an attempt to remove all traces of a leaked PlayStation 4 Software Development Kit (PS4 SDK) from the Web. That effort also seems to have extended in recent days to the forced removal of the mere discussion of the leak and the posting of a separate open source, homebrew SDK designed to be used on jailbroken systems. The story began a few weeks ago, when word first hit that version 4.5 of the PS4 SDK had been leaked online by a hacker going by the handle Kromemods. These SDKs are usually provided only to authorized PS4 developers inside development kits. The SDKs contain significant documentation that, once made public, can aid hackers in figuring out how to jailbreak consoles, create and install homebrew software, and enable other activities usually prohibited by the hardware maker (as we've seen in the wake of previous leaks of PlayStation 3 SDKs). While you can still find reference to the version 4.5 SDK leak on places like Reddit and MaxConsole, threads discussing and linking to those leaked files on sites like GBATemp and PSXhax, for example, appear to have been removed after the fact. Cached versions of those pages show links (now defunct) to download those leaked files, along with a message from KromeMods to "Please spread this as much as possible since links will be taken down... We will get nowhere if everything keeps private; money isn't everything." KromeMods notes on Twitter that his original tweet posting a link to the leaked files was also hit with a copyright notice from Sony.
Usually it's desirable to get SDKs into the hands of programmers.
..when you ask money for said sdk, then not.
dunno if they have some other sdk for download only content though.
Sony wants developers who will sign all their NDAs and follow all their rules. Sony doesn't want their SDK in the hands of people who will use it to break open their system (either to run software not approved by Sony or to pirate stuff). They also dont want it in the hands of people who will do things like crack open their proprietary file formats.
They don't want people to make games where Sony doesn't take a cut of the revenue.
I can buy a blu-ray BURNER for $30 at my local frys electronics. Try again.
And how much does the PC which can play 4K games cost?
Well the GPU is the expensive part. But I could build one that also does VR using a gtx1060 and AMD cpu's for probably $500-600 which is less than any new console costs. Granted the ps4 is cheaper than that but wasn't when it first came out. And still couldn't handle what the $500-600 PC could, while at the same time being a PC so you don't have to buy a console for games, and a PC for everything else.
What would I need a BluRay drive for?
On the other hand, games cost 30-50 bucks instead of 50-70. Now count the games you have for your console. Multiply with 20. Add the price of your console. And now tell me you can't get a PC that can easily play 4k games for that money.
Does yours play 4k Blu-Ray movies? How about 3D 1080 Blu-Ray movies?
Including games? Well, depends on how many games you have, if you only have 3 or 4, probably the XBox is cheaper overall.
If you're buying 2-3 games a month like me, it doesn't take very long to break even.
Total cost of ownership is the phrase to look for. Yes, the console itself is cheaper. But the games are more expensive. It's a bit like with the inkjet printers, they, too, get sold at a loss because the company hopes that you'll use a lot of their overpriced ink.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.
A few hacked up, rooted game consoles isn't going to cause developers to flee the platform. Movies are pirated and they still make them. Music is bootlegged and they still sing. Applications are copied and they still write programs. They try to make it sound like the end of the world but it is a very small percentage. It's called shrinkage and every business has it.
Re: If the PS4 gets truly hacked (Score:5, Insightful)
AAA titles would continue to sell just fine regardless, if it is what users want & prices are reasonable.
The DRM 'features' in today's consoles allow original owner (Sony here) to act as gatekeeper and control when, where, by whom, and what gets released for the platform. In theory, enabling a 'one size for all' where titles released for the platform will Just Work (tm) and thus create the plug & play experience you expect from a console. But ultimately of course (where it conflicts with end-user
Having a publicly available SDK doesn't mean the 'platform is hacked'. If that was true, Linux, Windows and MacOS (and iOS) would all be 'hacked' completely. (All these operating systems even have their SDKs available for free, if not downright included in the base OS install!
And there would be zero available games on any PC operating system.
Realistically, this really means the "PS4" OS isn't as "secure" as Sony wants it to be. Apple have no qualms about releasing the SDK for iOS.
Yep, sure did kill the PC gaming industry right in its tracks. Why there hasn't been a game on that platform since the early 1980s, let alone any AAA titles! Piracy sure made that impossible! Why, the mere notion of making anything that can be acquired for free for any reason whatsoever, caused developers to flee from development for that platform screaming, sometimes literally. There's a reason there aren't any commercial apps, let alone games, whatsoever for x86/AMD64!
Yes they sue 15 year old kids. That's why nobody touched the PS3 after that. Sony is a piece of shit company and will continue to be so. A lot of the qualified hackers that make home brew stuff probably won't even touch this information for fear of being bent over in court by Sony. And many have vowed to never use a Sony product again since the lawsuit. I would give citation but I'm on my phone at work, it's real easy to find on google. "Sony sues PS3 hacker" should get you all the info you need.
Yay... I guess (Score:2)
Both PS4 and Xbox One are capable x86 machines, locked into proprietary operating systems. I'm not sure what will come out of this, but if they were to properly open up the device, say to be able to install a Linux distribution, we'll have a truly cheap and solid piece of hardware.
I'm not holding my breath though, this is only the first step, and a lot needs to happen before Linux on PS4 would be possible.
Yeah, so sad that FreeBSD got there first [wikipedia.org].
KVM (Score:2)
So.... (Score:5, Informative)
Copyright law being used for what it was intended then? Rather than something snarky like the summary claims - people are distributing the SDK without permission or reasonable grounds for fair use, and Sony is using the law to prevent someone from distributing copyrighted material without permission...
Go make your own SDK, or pay Sony for the one they made.
You can't realistically claim, at all, that you bought the PS4 with software development in mind, considering there was never any suggestion that you could do so for free, so your argument pretty much fails at the first hurdle.
Oh, and look, we have another Slashdotter *nasty*, *dirty* word - you guys are out in force today. "Shill"! Haven't been called one of those in years... Nope, I'm not taking any money from Sony to point out they aren't doing a
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Copyright law being used for what it was intended then?
Censorship? Yeah. Just like in the days of the Worshipful Company of Stationers.
Wow, theres that nasty, dirty word that Slashdotters just *love* to throw around - "censorship".
I bet you personally love to perform a bit of "censorship" on your own credit card details, passwords, PINs, security details and sex life... doesn't make it a *bad* thing to do so.
But then we have your sig, don't we. Just shows how out of touch with reality you really are...
But then we have your sig, don't we. Just shows how out of touch with reality you really are...
Lemme paste one of my prior comments [slashdot.org]. The rest of discussion is worth reading, too:
Many folks call copyright (rather than copyright violations) "theft", but I'd go farther. Being a form of censorship, it is a crime against humanity.
A mere war against lives is limited in scope. With free dissemination of ideas, oppressive regimes don't last long -- note how the first thing they try is blocking communication among protesters and jailing of authors/journalists/etc who dare to voice somethin
Actually I am getting a little suss they are using it for publicity, relatively free publicity. Bunch of lawyers letters and everyone repeats every where and then they say sorry but in the interim, news stories every where. You just can't trust the buggers any more.
