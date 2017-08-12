Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Elon Musk + AI + Microsoft = Awesome Dota 2 Player

Posted by EditorDavid from the first-they-came-for-the-videogamers dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Verge: Tonight during Valve's yearly Dota 2 tournament, a surprise segment introduced what could be the best new player in the world -- a bot from Elon Musk-backed startup OpenAI. Engineers from the nonprofit say the bot learned enough to beat Dota 2 pros in just two weeks of real-time learning, though in that training period they say it amassed "lifetimes" of experience, likely using a neural network judging by the company's prior efforts. Musk is hailing the achievement as the first time artificial intelligence has been able to beat pros in competitive e-sports... Elon Musk founded OpenAI as a nonprofit venture to prevent AI from destroying the world -- something Musk has been beating the drum about for years.
"Nobody likes being regulated," Musk wrote on Twitter Friday, "but everything (cars, planes, food, drugs, etc) that's a danger to the public is regulated. AI should be too."

Musk also thanked Microsoft on Twitter "for use of their Azure cloud computing platform. This required massive processing power."

  • Let me repeat: computers playing games is NOT AI. Computers love games. Games have strict rules and limited parameters. Computers love that. Computers excel at that. IT IS NOT AI.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      It is called "weak AI", which is the AI without intelligence. The term is basically a marketing lie and it would be fundamentally better not to call mindless automation like this "AI" at all.

    • As game developers, we call our automated agents "AI" in a long tradition of overloading and bastardizing words from other fields, but we all understand it's not actually real "AI" of any sort. I mean, even pathfinding goes under the term "AI" for our purposes. So, yeah, this is deep learning, but no more "AI" than what we do inside the games. Very often, we actually have to work to make our opponents *less* effective, because computers have so many advantages over players, especially in any game at all

      • Elon is trying to pretend like AI is a real thing in order to attract attention to his AI venture. It is just another VC play.

  • ...I am beginning to ask myself, whether weak AI like this (no actual intelligence or understanding) may not actually be on-par with many humans, which fare not much better at understanding things.

  • Ok, Elon. How about if we start with "don't teach your AI that it's primary objective is to destroy every other creature on the map".

