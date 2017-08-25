Ask Slashdot: What Modern PC Games Would You Recommend For An Old School Gamer?
wjcofkc writes: The last time I was a serious gamer, I was playing Quake and Quake World. That type of first person shooter, with the qualities it offered in terms of physics, level layout, and community, produced for me some very fun times. I have long since fallen away from gaming entirely, but frequently look back to that era with great fondness. My question to the community is, are there any current games that recapture the spirit of the original Quake? Note: This is strictly for PC gaming as I do not own a console.
Nothing (Score:2)
You'll never have that kind of fun again playing computer games, because you're not 19 anymore.
I know because I went ahead and played the games I played when I was young, and it's just not as fun anymore. Games haven't changed, I have.