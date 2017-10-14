Russia Reportedly Used Pokemon Go In an Effort To Inflame Racial Tensions (theverge.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Russia's far-ranging campaign to promote dissension in the United States reportedly included an effort to weaponize Pokemon Go. CNN reported that in July 2016, a Tumblr page linked to Russia's now-notorious Internet Research Agency promoted a contest encouraging people sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement to play the game near famous sites of police brutality. Players were told to change their characters' names to the victims of those incidents -- an apparent effort to inflame racial tensions. The Tumblr page was linked to Do Not Shoot Us, a multi-platform campaign designed to mimic aspects of Black Lives Matter. (As CNN notes, the name plays on "hands up, don't shoot," one of the movement's slogans.) Do Not Shoot Us included a website, donotshoot.us, along with related pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. The Facebook page was one of 470 pages that were removed after the company determined that it was linked to Russian groups attempting to interfere in US politics.
It's less trying to promote one side or the other than a case of Let's You and Him Fight where they just try to get everyone so mad at each other than the US has trouble governing. Trolls are less about converting people (although it's great if they can) and more about making the other side think their views are so insane that they can't be reasoned with. It's all an attempt to get us into increasingly frustrated self selected bubbles and it does seem to be working.
...but maybe I'm just bitter because the Russians didn't offer me a Lapras for helping them. I mean if you're going to use Pokemon Go, use it!
Trust me... It didn't take the Russians to be divisive, condescending, smug, and insulting.
Liberal America did a great job of that without any prompting.
The irony in your post is almost palpable.
As much as the left has demonized the right, the right has demonized the left as well. Both sides are fully guilty of playing this game of making the other side looks absolutely insane, and people gladly do it because they think "well if the other side is crazy, that means I must be completely logical". And then they self-segregate on social media where they can be around people that agree with them.
Want a challenge? Every day, check the news on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and NPR. You'd be amazed how clear y
fake russia-gate narrative is reaching absurdist proportions; it seems russians are to be blamed, not only for establishment/deep state backed clinton losing to trump, lack of american success in all the new wars, and incompetence of "intelligence agencies, but also for inane games, racism, "divisiveness", superficial bubble lives, obamacare, illegal immigration, fracking, "global warming", etc etc
.
at this rate, soon russians will be blamed for slavery and civil war, colonialism, native american genocide,
I don't know of anyone who thinks we'd be holding hands and loving each other sans the bots. This is an existing problem otherwise they'd have nothing to work with. However, there is evidence for them existing (since they've traced the activity back to Russia) so denying that this is happening at all is equally naive.
So since the Trump=Russia narrative failed, we now have an SJW=Russia talking point to try and rile up the right against Russia?
The desperation of CNN and the left just smells sweeter every day!
...laying blame for their race war on Russia. Fake news is fake.
Next they're going to say Russia mind controlled Hillary and made her call half the country deplorable.
The thing about Pokemon GO is that you have almost no interaction with other players. They didn't add raids until this year, meaning that at the time, literally the only interaction you had with other players was by attacking a gym held by an opposing team or adding a lure to a gym. Nothing else you did effected anything that anyone else was doing. There remains no way to talk to other players in-game. No way to see other players. No way to see if anyone is near you.
