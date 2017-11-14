Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


EA's 'Star Wars' PR Disaster Finally Pushed Gamers Into Open Revolt Against Loot Boxes (rollingstone.com) 69

Posted by msmash from the pr-disaster dept.
Gaming company Electronic Arts is not having a good week. Bowing to pressure from early players of Star Wars Battlefront II and the historically negative reaction over the weekend to the company's response to complaints on Reddit, the company has now detailed significant cuts in the cost to unlock characters in its game and promised to continue to listen to player feedback. From a report: Most importantly, Electronic Arts today announced that they are reducing the number of credits needed to unlock top characters in the game by 75 percent. Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader will now cost 15,000 credits. Emperor Palatine, Chewbacca and Leia Organa will now cost 10,000 and Iden will cost 5,000. Mashable reports on the outcry that took place over the weekend: Battlefront II isn't technically out until Nov. 17, but fans that subscribe to EA Access or Origin Access -- which give Xbox One and PC players, respectively, a five-day, 10-hour window to play EA games before they launch -- are discovering how those changes feel. And it's a bad scene, friends. "At the current price of 60,000 credits it will take you 40 hours of gameplay time to earn the right to unlock one hero or villain [in Star Wars: Battlefront II]," Reddit user TheHotterPotato wrote in a post. "That means 40 hours of saving each and every credit, no buying any crates at all, so no bonus credits from getting duplicates in crates." The Reddit post produced such a mind-blowingly negative response that an agent of EA actually responded. Unfortunately, that response made things even worse. EA's Reddit account is plastered with a barrage of downvotes, with one particular response receiving over 600,000 downvotes -- a record.

  • Well (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is the inevitable result of microtransactions.

    Long gone are there days of just making a game and shipping it.

    • Yeah, but that can actually be a good thing. I am playing a few early access games that change every other month, get better and better, get more and more features, some of them being a totally new game every half year or so, all for the price of a pizza.

      Granted, sometimes I get a stale pizza, but in the end, I come out ahead. And way ahead of any AAA titles I ever bought.

  • EA seems oblivious to their own conduct outwards, but inwards they know exactly what they are doing. All attention is good attention, and this has also been great business for Reddit: https://twitter.com/Colonthree... [twitter.com]

  • They've hidden the refund button (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    I don't play free-to-play games, or games with those mechanics in them - but according to the very latest from Jim Sterling, they've hidden the refund button on EA's page for this game after the mentioned user outrage.

  • EA is convinced, like all the other game publishers, you are willing to shell out $70+ for the game, plus shell out even more cash for in game upgrades through the purchase of some kind of "in game currency" (credits, whatever). I don't know of any games I play these days that do not work off this model. It's enough to turn me away.

  • They're lucky (Score:3)

    by Sumus Semper Una ( 4203225 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @10:35AM (#55547297)

    I actually consider EA lucky to be getting away with just consumer backlash on public forums and emails. I'm just waiting for the inevitable lawsuits of "whale" users to expose microtransactions like these for what they are - unregulated gambling. I have no respect for a company who builds a business model around exploiting addictions.

    • Of course it is unregulated gambling. The whole "gacha"-system needs to be heavily regulated.
    • Really need to come up with better terms for this.
      For instance I don't consider Overwatch's version of loot boxes to be anywhere near gambling. Nothing you can get affects gameplay or winnability (unless you wanna count being stunned momentarily in game by a "whoa - awesome skin" moment *BLAM*) just bragging rights stuff. Sure there's randomness to the collectibles but nothing more than you'd get out of a toy vending machine at the grocery store - and those aren't unregulated gambling.
    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      I'm just waiting for them to try pulling the "death threats and sexual harassment" bullshit to try and deflect from their shit-tier garbage. I doubt though, that lawsuit will happen in the meantime. On top of that, getting people to realize and agree that it *is* gambling seems to be an upward climb. The number of people who will argue that it isn't gambling is staggering.

  • It only matters if.... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by svendsen ( 1029716 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @10:37AM (#55547309)
    EA doesn't make their numbers. Else all PR is good PR. Look at GTA V and its micro transactions. Has made rockstar more money than they ever dreamed. Think they will change this approach in the future? Not likely.

    Also I believe things will get worse for gaming and not better in the short term. Just wait till major AAA games are only subscription based only which EA has indicated on their sports franchises.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )

      My general observation with this stuff has been that someone stumbles across a new model that seems to work, all the companies jump on it like a fat kid on a Smartie, then some company pushes the idea to some egregious point where it blows up and permanently taints the model.

      Loot boxes are particularly egregious imo since they aren't posting odds and definitely are targeting people who are vulnerable to gambling.

  • The EA greed machine (Score:3)

    by GeekWithAKnife ( 2717871 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @10:45AM (#55547369)

    EA first started milking customers with DLCs which were really portions of the game they purposefully removed, not added. Is it not enough to pay $50 for a bloody game? -Are they not profitable enough??

    It's painfully obvious that they are using basic psychology techniques to frustrate gamers into buying more.

    Shamelessly trying to squeeze every penny out of gamers that are ALREADY PAYING A PREMIUM is really bad for anyone involved in this project & the Star Wars gaming universe in general.

    This is not to "create a sense of achievement." You do that with complexity, length and difficulty. This is a cheap money grab plain and simple.

    EA just stop being a bunch of dicks. It's fucking Star Wars, IT'S ALREADY A CASH COW.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Assholes make more money than nice guys. It's a universal truth.

      EA will not stop being a bunch of dicks just because you ask them to. So long as it pays, they will continue. When and where it does not pay, they will stop. But they will constantly probe that boundary, finding the magic point at which they can be just enough of a dick to maximize profit without driving too many customers away.

      I hate EA.

      • You want to know why they are "EA" now and no longer "Electronic Arts"?

        They wanted to get rid of the quickly catching on moniker of "Electronic Rats" before it got into widespread use.

    • Why do you think EA gives a shit about Star Wars? To them, it's just another franchise with a fanbase that will pay them money. They will milk it dry and throw it on the garbage heap as soon as the brand is tarnished beyond repair.

      Like every single time before.

  • Didn't change a thing (Score:4, Interesting)

    by haibane ( 4907639 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @10:49AM (#55547399)
    The funny thing is they basically reduced the amount of credits to get a hero by 75%, but they also reduced the amount earned by 75% on each mission. So its basically the same thing...

  • This is the problem with hero-type MMOs (Score:3)

    by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @10:56AM (#55547447)
    Everyone's fantasy is to play the hero. But if everyone is running around in a shared game playing a hero, then suddenly heroes are normal, meaning they aren't really heroes anymore. To maintain the illusion of a heroic player character, you have to populate the world with lower-ability bots. That works in a RPG-type MMO, but not in a PVP-type MMO. SW Battlefront tried to get around it by time-limiting how long until and how often you could play the heroes. But that resulted in having to play grunts lots of times before you were allowed to play the hero (for one life after you've unlocked it). The PVP-equivalent of grinding in a RPG.

    I think this is why the CRPG genre has gradually shifted away from MMOs back to single-player instanced games in recent years. It's hard to make players feel special in a shared-world game with thousands of other heroes running around. Though a good compromise might be a shared-instance CRPG which you can play together with a few friends.

    Egalitarian PVP MMOs or deathmatch-type games, where everyone plays "characters" with the same abilities or picks from a subset of fixed choices with quasi-balanced abilities, don't have this problem.
  • It used to be that you spend your $50'ish on the game and then you got to play it. Now you get a purposely crippled version of the game unless you want to shell out more and more money each-and-every-time you play it. No thanks.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      So you stopped gaming because you had shit buying decisions? You've missed some pretty good games then like Pillars of Eternity, Wasteland 2, The Witcher series then. None of those games were purposely crippled, and in The Witcher series the developers gave content away free.

  • Is 40 hours really that unreasonable for this sort of game? I'm not interested in this genre of game and so I'm not aware of what the expected play time is. And the games I play don't usually have earned currency that you can spend on new characters and loot crates. That said I can, and have, put in 40 hours of gaming over the course of a long weekend. So is that kind of time investment to unlock what I presume to be one of the best characters in the game really unreasonable? It sounds like at least 600,000

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Not really, though I don't play these types of games anymore. I did way back in the Quake/RoTT/etc era though. People who are into the pvp-mmo style stuff can sink hundreds or thousands of hours into it. The top 5 games in my steam list are Skyrim, Fallout:NV, Stellaris, Civ4 and Star Trek Online those each top out between 400-1k hours each. A few of my friends have 600-700 hours in various CoD games.

      What's happening though is people are having enough with the microtransactions, and then developers blam

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      It's not really my genre, but the problem is that it's 40 hours before you can even play as even *one* of the characters they are likely to have bought the game to do at all (unless of course you pay out some cash to accelerate things).

      Basically, it's trying to avoid the backlash of incremental const of DLC, but making the 'free' path so painful as to not be viable.

      DLC started as a way to extend a nice game with even more stuff, but has devolved to being a paid-for demo which manages to avoid having any of

  • They just removed the refund button in Origin so nobody can submit a refund request. That's illegal in Germany and a couple other places.
  • No you are not unique, you do not get a gold star for showing up. In real worlds you need 10,000 hours to master something, 40 hours is nothing. Merely two days. So get back to keyboard and crank those hours!

  • They dropped the credit prices of the unlocks by 75%. But I've heard that they also reduced the credit gains from completing the story, and for matches. So.... mostly a public relations reaction from EA with much less benefit to the gamers affected by it than would seem at first blush?

  • Wow (Score:2)

    by Daetrin ( 576516 )
    "EA's Reddit account is plastered with a barrage of downvotes, with one particular response receiving over 600,000 downvotes -- a record."

