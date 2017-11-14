EA's 'Star Wars' PR Disaster Finally Pushed Gamers Into Open Revolt Against Loot Boxes (rollingstone.com) 69
Gaming company Electronic Arts is not having a good week. Bowing to pressure from early players of Star Wars Battlefront II and the historically negative reaction over the weekend to the company's response to complaints on Reddit, the company has now detailed significant cuts in the cost to unlock characters in its game and promised to continue to listen to player feedback. From a report: Most importantly, Electronic Arts today announced that they are reducing the number of credits needed to unlock top characters in the game by 75 percent. Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader will now cost 15,000 credits. Emperor Palatine, Chewbacca and Leia Organa will now cost 10,000 and Iden will cost 5,000. Mashable reports on the outcry that took place over the weekend: Battlefront II isn't technically out until Nov. 17, but fans that subscribe to EA Access or Origin Access -- which give Xbox One and PC players, respectively, a five-day, 10-hour window to play EA games before they launch -- are discovering how those changes feel. And it's a bad scene, friends. "At the current price of 60,000 credits it will take you 40 hours of gameplay time to earn the right to unlock one hero or villain [in Star Wars: Battlefront II]," Reddit user TheHotterPotato wrote in a post. "That means 40 hours of saving each and every credit, no buying any crates at all, so no bonus credits from getting duplicates in crates." The Reddit post produced such a mind-blowingly negative response that an agent of EA actually responded. Unfortunately, that response made things even worse. EA's Reddit account is plastered with a barrage of downvotes, with one particular response receiving over 600,000 downvotes -- a record.
Yeah, but that can actually be a good thing. I am playing a few early access games that change every other month, get better and better, get more and more features, some of them being a totally new game every half year or so, all for the price of a pizza.
Granted, sometimes I get a stale pizza, but in the end, I come out ahead. And way ahead of any AAA titles I ever bought.
Re:Come on, come on (Score:5, Interesting)
What we deal with here is something that is, essentially, an impossibility. A gaming corporation. The combination of "gaming", an activity that requires something that is fun, exciting, interesting, and engaging, and "corporation", which is the exact opposite thereof. The reason it managed to stay afloat is in the case of EA mostly that they keep hoovering up studios and franchises that actually give players fun, exiting, interesting and engaging games and "corporatize" them, i.e. milk them dry and shell out lines of rehashed sequels that are, essentially, the same game with some minor, insignificant gimmick, sold to fans of the line as new angle. That works for some time, and afterwards, they just throw away the franchise and studio and continue with the next.
All this only works if they up the technical angle. Better graphics. Better sound. Better physics. Better textures. Better AI. Because the game is still essentially the same. It has to be. They bought the franchise and players do have a certain expectation for it. Dare to make a RTS Battlefield spinoff? Remember how Command & Conquer: Renegade was received when Westwood tried the opposite? Don't even think about it. There is no way to "improve" the gameplay.
And all these things, graphics, sound, physics, textures and AI, they are prohibitively expensive. Note how those Indie-Games you like so much all come with mediocre graphics (if they're not even one of those "pixel graphics" rubbish that for some odd reason is so en vogue right now) and generally tech specs from the 2000s? Unlike EA, indies can actually go for "better gameplay". EA has to toss funds into the graphics/sound/physics/AI money sink.
This is why the 60ish bucks you can ask for a game isn't enough. Not even close. But 100 bucks isn't a price tag even the most devout fanboy would pay for a game. So they go for boiling the frog slowly. Pay 60 now, then 5 bucks here, 10 bucks there, 20 for the DLC (that is oddly available from day 1 and the game can't sensibly be played without), then every other month another 10 for the new guns that you need if you want to play online and don't want to be cannon fodder.
This does still work. Or rather, as we see right here and right now, it does not anymore. Gamers are not only fed up. They start voting with their wallet. They don't want to play games that cost them 200+ bucks only to find out that they threw that money into the gutter eventually because EA turns off the servers to play it because you're supposed to buy the successor for 60 bucks that is essentially the same game but with another 150 bucks of DLCs waiting to be bought.
I have this feeling that we're about to see this business model come to an end.
At the same time this could well be the death spell for corporations like EA. Their business model is, as stated before, watching which franchises work, buy out the studio, then milk it. This isn't viable anymore if people don't accept the "pay while you play" model with upfront costs that cannot be covered with a price tag of 60 bucks.
And corporations are like oil tankers. Hard to turn around once they have a course set.
The combination of "gaming", an activity that requires something that is fun, exciting, interesting, and engaging, and "corporation", which is the exact opposite thereof.
That's kind of silly logic, isn't it? There are literally millions of corporations who successfully provide people with fun, by offering products ranging from bicycles to board games to ocean cruises to pogo sticks to software.
If EA can't manage to offer fun, it's because EA is screwed up, not because corporations and fun are inherently incompatible.
Yo dumbass you don't seem to understand loot boxes are the result of you accepting their corporate crimeware - taking software from you so they could put this shit into games to increase their profits. They don't care about making good games they care about farming you for profits.
Care to explain how this story has anything to do with copyright in general or Steam in particular? Or were you just looking for some story that has remotely anything to do with games so you can rant?
Um... the entire state of software, games and all, is due to how copyright law is structured.. you do know that, right?
So... this DLC-at-release day nonsense, pay-to-stay-competitive multiplayer, microtransactions for content that is required to play the game, that's all due to copyright law?
I think I need more information, for some odd reason I can't make that connection.
Huh. I get the MMO part - the monthly fee was a logical precursor to microtransactions. Once game studios realized people were willing to pay for ongoing game access, they realized they could monetize the speed of unlocking content.
But what does Steam have to do with this? Steam doesn't even make games these days - they're a distribution platform. They don't even require DRM (other than their own account authentication) for games to be on their platform. That's up to the developer/publisher. There are
"Steam doesn't even make games these days - they're a distribution platform"
Steam was DRM when it launched it BECAME a distribution platform much later, steam was forced into half-lfie via a patch that nobody wanted and would never have flown if gamers were close enough to valves offices to kick gabe newell in the nuts.
You don't seem to understand "steamworks" got rid of dedicated servers, many dedicated servers are now not controlled by gamers and are hosted in "the cloud" and not by gamers - aka they can
I can tell you the facts and you won't reason to the right conclusion. I know you have a hard on for worshipping your corporate masters but for anyone who cares about game preservation and rule of law anti intellectual little shits like you enable these criminals because you are fucking stupid.
Your brain does not reason nor see reality as it is:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYmi0DLzBdQ [youtube.com]
This is a little like getting into a discussion with a religious nut, they spout SO much bullshit that you waste 90% of your time talking for debunking it...
This is why I refuse to debate religious zealots. Or people on a crusade against something in general.
I don't play free-to-play games, or games with those mechanics in them - but according to the very latest from Jim Sterling, they've hidden the refund button on EA's page for this game after the mentioned user outrage.
I actually consider EA lucky to be getting away with just consumer backlash on public forums and emails. I'm just waiting for the inevitable lawsuits of "whale" users to expose microtransactions like these for what they are - unregulated gambling. I have no respect for a company who builds a business model around exploiting addictions.
For instance I don't consider Overwatch's version of loot boxes to be anywhere near gambling. Nothing you can get affects gameplay or winnability (unless you wanna count being stunned momentarily in game by a "whoa - awesome skin" moment *BLAM*) just bragging rights stuff. Sure there's randomness to the collectibles but nothing more than you'd get out of a toy vending machine at the grocery store - and those aren't unregulated gambling.
I'm just waiting for them to try pulling the "death threats and sexual harassment" bullshit to try and deflect from their shit-tier garbage. I doubt though, that lawsuit will happen in the meantime. On top of that, getting people to realize and agree that it *is* gambling seems to be an upward climb. The number of people who will argue that it isn't gambling is staggering.
And speak of the devil. [archive.org] EA is now trying to shift the narritive to "omg, woe is me, we've gotten death threats." bullshit to try and derail this. Of course no proof is offered at all.
It only matters if.... (Score:4, Insightful)
Also I believe things will get worse for gaming and not better in the short term. Just wait till major AAA games are only subscription based only which EA has indicated on their sports franchises.
My general observation with this stuff has been that someone stumbles across a new model that seems to work, all the companies jump on it like a fat kid on a Smartie, then some company pushes the idea to some egregious point where it blows up and permanently taints the model.
Loot boxes are particularly egregious imo since they aren't posting odds and definitely are targeting people who are vulnerable to gambling.
Interesting, engaging and witty games that don't follow the cookie-cutter scheme of "crunch out one per month" are still being made. Of course not by the likes of EA. Large corporations don't dare to risk something like this. We have arrived at the point where you cannot even expect a "new" kind of RTS, FPS or 4X game from a major studio. All they produce these days is the next installation of their established franchise.
If you want new and exiting, you have to turn to those that you dismiss: The game devel
The EA greed machine (Score:3)
EA first started milking customers with DLCs which were really portions of the game they purposefully removed, not added. Is it not enough to pay $50 for a bloody game? -Are they not profitable enough??
It's painfully obvious that they are using basic psychology techniques to frustrate gamers into buying more.
Shamelessly trying to squeeze every penny out of gamers that are ALREADY PAYING A PREMIUM is really bad for anyone involved in this project & the Star Wars gaming universe in general.
This is not to "create a sense of achievement." You do that with complexity, length and difficulty. This is a cheap money grab plain and simple.
EA just stop being a bunch of dicks. It's fucking Star Wars, IT'S ALREADY A CASH COW.
Assholes make more money than nice guys. It's a universal truth.
EA will not stop being a bunch of dicks just because you ask them to. So long as it pays, they will continue. When and where it does not pay, they will stop. But they will constantly probe that boundary, finding the magic point at which they can be just enough of a dick to maximize profit without driving too many customers away.
I hate EA.
You want to know why they are "EA" now and no longer "Electronic Arts"?
They wanted to get rid of the quickly catching on moniker of "Electronic Rats" before it got into widespread use.
Why do you think EA gives a shit about Star Wars? To them, it's just another franchise with a fanbase that will pay them money. They will milk it dry and throw it on the garbage heap as soon as the brand is tarnished beyond repair.
Like every single time before.
Didn't change a thing (Score:4, Interesting)
"But the hill looks smaller."
This is the problem with hero-type MMOs (Score:3)
I think this is why the CRPG genre has gradually shifted away from MMOs back to single-player instanced games in recent years. It's hard to make players feel special in a shared-world game with thousands of other heroes running around. Though a good compromise might be a shared-instance CRPG which you can play together with a few friends.
Egalitarian PVP MMOs or deathmatch-type games, where everyone plays "characters" with the same abilities or picks from a subset of fixed choices with quasi-balanced abilities, don't have this problem.
This is why I stopped gaming altogether (Score:2)
So you stopped gaming because you had shit buying decisions? You've missed some pretty good games then like Pillars of Eternity, Wasteland 2, The Witcher series then. None of those games were purposely crippled, and in The Witcher series the developers gave content away free.
Is 40 hours really that unreasonable? (Score:2)
Is 40 hours really that unreasonable for this sort of game? I'm not interested in this genre of game and so I'm not aware of what the expected play time is. And the games I play don't usually have earned currency that you can spend on new characters and loot crates. That said I can, and have, put in 40 hours of gaming over the course of a long weekend. So is that kind of time investment to unlock what I presume to be one of the best characters in the game really unreasonable? It sounds like at least 600,000
Not really, though I don't play these types of games anymore. I did way back in the Quake/RoTT/etc era though. People who are into the pvp-mmo style stuff can sink hundreds or thousands of hours into it. The top 5 games in my steam list are Skyrim, Fallout:NV, Stellaris, Civ4 and Star Trek Online those each top out between 400-1k hours each. A few of my friends have 600-700 hours in various CoD games.
What's happening though is people are having enough with the microtransactions, and then developers blam
It's not really my genre, but the problem is that it's 40 hours before you can even play as even *one* of the characters they are likely to have bought the game to do at all (unless of course you pay out some cash to accelerate things).
Basically, it's trying to avoid the backlash of incremental const of DLC, but making the 'free' path so painful as to not be viable.
DLC started as a way to extend a nice game with even more stuff, but has devolved to being a paid-for demo which manages to avoid having any of
They illegally removed the refund button (Score:2)
millenials or unique snowflakes? (Score:2)
They dropped the credit prices of the unlocks by 75%. But I've heard that they also reduced the credit gains from completing the story, and for matches. So.... mostly a public relations reaction from EA with much less benefit to the gamers affected by it than would seem at first blush?
Wow (Score:2)
Okay, i have very mixed feelings about EA and in general i'm fine with people expressing displeasure over them trying to pull off crappy behavior like this. But it's kind of sad that the most unpopular thing on Reddit is because a bunch of people got upset that a company was trying to charge too much for a video game. I'm proud to be a geek, but our tendency to get tri