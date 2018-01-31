Nintendo Switch Outsells Wii U In 10 Months (variety.com) 60
In less than a year, the Nintendo Switch has earned the designation of the fastest-selling U.S. console of all time. It has outsold the company's previous flagship Wii U just 10 months after its introduction. "Altogether, Nintendo has sold more than 14.86 million Switch units since its debut in March of 2017," reports Variety. "The company sold around 12.5 million Wii U's between 2012 and 2017." From the report: For Nintendo, this is a remarkable turn-around reminiscent of the introduction of the original Wii back in 2006. In fact, earlier this month, news broke that the Switch had become the fastest-selling game console in the U.S. to date, handily outselling original Wii with 4.8 million vs. 4 million units moved over a ten-month span after each device's introduction to U.S. consumers. Nintendo sold 7.23 million Switch units during the holiday quarter alone. The company adjusted its financial guidance for Q1 in light of continued demand for the device upwards by 33%, and now expects to bring in an operating profit of 160 billion yen ($1.47 billion), as well as revenue of around 1 trillion yen ($9.38 billion).
Re:
Re:
Re:
Switch succeeded where the Wii U failed
This comes as no surprise to me really. The Switch bridges the gap that has been hurting consoles in more mobile markets, by giving people a system that can be played on the go and put into a console mode when at home. I suspect they wanted to try this with the Wii U but the tech wasn't quite there yet and instead they ended up with a gimmicky screen controller.
Re:
Every console have a game library that is a fraction of the previous console library at it's first year for very obvious reasons.
Backwards compatibility
I would have bought one myself, if it could play my Wii games. My Wii is mostly defective, so I could certainly justify it if it did. But, alas, it doesn't.
Backwards compatibility
I would have bought one myself, if it could play my Wii games.
How would that all be practical in a handheld console that wasn't massively large?
Re:
>How would that all be practical in a handheld console that wasn't massively large?
The Switch is not just handheld, it is also dockable. Either way, it doesn't matter because the screen resolution is good enough and it has more than enough resources/power to play Wii games, and the controllers should work on a similar principle.
The only technical obstacle would have been the lack of an optical disc drive. Of course, Nintendo could either transfer the games to cards or make them downloadable for those w
Re:
Or you could just buy a Wii or Wii U for less money?
It succeded because...
... it combined the gameboy with the console. Without the mobile element I have doubts it would have been as successful. Nintendo was largely saved by the gameboy it allowed their consoles to weather the storm. But they still have tanked some of their own properties like starfox and F-zero stupidily.
The Answer is Unique Titles
The only conclusion I can come to is Nintendo's unique titles are driving this. The console as a mobile gaming option is cumbersome and battery inefficient, meanwhile Nintendo continues to release amazing content that stands out far more than other consoles content, most of which is available on every other platform.
I've wanted Nintendo consoles to fail for over a decade now because I want them to become strictly a game developer. Sadly, I don't see that happening any time soon so I'll probably buy a switch in the near future.
The Answer is Unique Titles
I'm also planning to buy a switch in the future, however I'm not sure if I should get a SPDT or DPDT.
Re:
Wife has been living Mario Odyssey on the big screen and we've both enjoyed Mario kart on the big screen. But I've caught her playing Mario Kart on the handheld while watching tv (damn woman is secretly practicing so she can beat me) and last plane trip she played Mario Odyssey while I played Pokemon Ultra Sun on the 3DS.
Mobile capability is definitely getting good use. Not a gimmick.
Re:
Well, Nintendo portables has always done great. So there's that
..
But yeah, battery life is poor where we've seen other consoles fail due to that. I don't really see it as much of a saver for the Switch but I guess the fact that you can play games on it hooked up to the wall to some extent makes up for that by a tiny bit because at-least you're not limited to just playing for three hours and then charging it. I guess another thing which may have changed since the Game gear days is how we use batteries and l
Re:
The Switch was a brilliant decision as a mobile system. Will you get 8 hours out of it? No, but I think Nintendo went into this with a few assumptions and target markets. First, I think they assumed that most people wouldn't play the Switch in portable mode for more than 2-3 hours and that if most people were going to do that then they would probably have access to a power source while doing so. In the car? Use a power converter. On an airplane? A lot of [long-haul] planes have plugs now and airports have c
I have a feeling the big sales for the switch
I have a feeling the big sales for the switch
Our daughter begged us to buy a Wii U... so we did. A year before they basically abandoned it... She actually still plays a few games on it, although I think it's used more for Wii games than anything U-specific. But it's never seen anything like the use the old Wii did.
We are not buying the Switch, in any case. I think we've somewhat shifted out of that demographic - plus the Wii U abandonment left a bad taste in my mouth. I feel like Nintendo should have done something for the Wii U purchasers other than basically say "yup, you shouldn't have bought that".
Re:
I feel like Nintendo should have done something for the Wii U purchasers other than basically say "yup, you shouldn't have bought that".
Nintendo has no understanding of their own customers or gaming culture as a whole, it would never occur to Nintendo for instance that the developers of Freespace 2 (PC) are gods gift to flight/space games and have them make a starfox. Nintendo is seriously out of touch with western gaming audiences and how we game they don't see how global game culture operates from the gamers perspective. AKA people who grew up on the NES also played games like Doom, Civilization, etc, on PC. They don't just game on one
Re:
No need to picture anything when you can just look at Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp which has micro-transactions.
Re:
We have two switches around my house, and both are well used. While it's not mobile the way a 3ds is, it's fabulous for long car or airplane rides or situations where a kid is stuck waiting a long time for a parent. It has also been useful for easy, instant Mario Kart competitions.
I think the mobile nature of it could add a lot of sales to families like mine with more than one kid in the right demographic. Some really fantastic network play has broken out in the backseat of our family car.
Good news for Nintendo, and gamers
I am glad to hear it. The last Nintendo console I bought new was the Gamecube, I bought a Wii eventually and view it only as a retro/kids toy. I may buy a second or third generation Switch after they fix the warping and other problems the console had at launch so I can check out the first party titles (Zelda, Mario, Metroid).
Re:
The Switch has plenty of split-screen multiplayer party games. Intentonal troll is intentional?
Re:
Because the Steam ports of console games are often messy, buggy, unplayable shit.