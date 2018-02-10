Mayfair Games Shuts Down After 36 Years of Board Games

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Posted by BeauHD from the end-of-an-era dept.
damnbunni writes: Longtime board game publisher Mayfair Games (English-language publisher for Settlers of Catan, Agricola, and many more) has shut down after 36 years. All of their games have been sold to Asmodee, who also owns Fantasy Flight Games, Z-Man Games, Rebel, Edge Entertainment, and a host of other board game companies they've picked up over the years. "As of today, the management team at Mayfair Games, Inc. announces we will wind down game publishing," the company said in a statement. "After 36 years, this was not an easy decision or one we took lightly, but it was necessary. Once we had come to this conclusion, we knew we had to find a good home for our games which is when we reached out to Asmodee."

  • Quite a portfolio (Score:4, Informative)

    by tgibson ( 131396 ) on Saturday February 10, 2018 @03:07AM (#56099375) Homepage

    A listing of games (sorted by rank) that BoardGameGeek shows as published by Mayfair Games [boardgamegeek.com]

  • Called it. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Yep. The various members of the gaming industry were just waiting for this.

    Asmodee has been on a *Throw Money* kick for the last couple years now.

    They "merged" with Fantasy Flight a while back (2014?), but the writing was pretty much on the wall. FF was only kept around until Asmodee had a handle on their properties. Then, *snip!* out goes the middleman.

