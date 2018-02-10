Mayfair Games Shuts Down After 36 Years of Board Games (polygon.com) 25
damnbunni writes: Longtime board game publisher Mayfair Games (English-language publisher for Settlers of Catan, Agricola, and many more) has shut down after 36 years. All of their games have been sold to Asmodee, who also owns Fantasy Flight Games, Z-Man Games, Rebel, Edge Entertainment, and a host of other board game companies they've picked up over the years. "As of today, the management team at Mayfair Games, Inc. announces we will wind down game publishing," the company said in a statement. "After 36 years, this was not an easy decision or one we took lightly, but it was necessary. Once we had come to this conclusion, we knew we had to find a good home for our games which is when we reached out to Asmodee."
A listing of games (sorted by rank) that BoardGameGeek shows as published by Mayfair Games [boardgamegeek.com]
Well, they don't own Hasbro, which is the biggest board game company in the world.
'Hasbro' includes 'Avalon Hill' as well. Quite a few older-player games in that portfolio. Betrayal at House on the Hill, for instance.
They aren't really competing with the likes of Asmodee, Hans im Glück, Pegasus, Ravensburger, Kosmos, etc.
Hasbro is the American publisher of the Ravensburger game Memory.
Oh hell no! Fantasy Flight was merely the biggest.
There are multiple publishers out there putting out board games. Maybe just not in the same way that FF did.
Iello's had a pretty decent track record with their churn & burn style. They make decent money and move on to their next title(s). They only really need one to "stick" the way Catan did and they're set.
Also, publishers of other types of games (RPGs, card games, etc) have the odd board games as well.
Yep. The various members of the gaming industry were just waiting for this.
Asmodee has been on a *Throw Money* kick for the last couple years now.
They "merged" with Fantasy Flight a while back (2014?), but the writing was pretty much on the wall. FF was only kept around until Asmodee had a handle on their properties. Then, *snip!* out goes the middleman.