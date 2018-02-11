German Authorities Are Considering a Ban On Loot Boxes (heise.de) 35
Slashdot reader Qbertino writes: Heise reports that German authorities are examining loot boxes in video games and considering banning them in the country. Loot boxes might actually even violate laws against calls-to-purchase aimed directly towards minors that are already in effect. German authorities are also checking that. Loot boxes are randomized in-game item purchases that many people consider a form of gambling. The decision to take action against loot boxes in Germany is expected in March. Germany's Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body has since clarified that Germany authorities are not considering a general ban on loot boxes, but are actually examining regulations of online advertising and purchasing as a whole.
"A closer look at the discussion is taking place, ie., if there are any specific risks and where to locate them legally. As part of that analysis the KJM (governmental institution responsible for youth protection regarding to online content/services) is taking a closer look at permitted and prohibited advertising in shop offerings. However these rules apply to online purchases in general, thus also to loot boxes," the rep said. "In the German debate this term [loot box] refers to a broad variety of different in-game or even just game-related purchase systems with more or less randomized items. Hence one cannot say that 'loot boxes' violate German laws, as each integration has to be evaluated as separate case."
The pokemon, magic and other collecting cards model seems to be restricted to 18+ now in Germany then!
They've long been considered a dangerous form of entertainment, and opposed by many parties. That's why Wizards of the Coast walks a narrow line of behavior with significant restrictions as to their conduct. Even aside from law, things like the self-imposed Reserve List, they don't want to make people angry by having too few cards available or crashing the economy for cards either.
The thing is there is a difference between a blindbag of random physical items that you purchase in person at a store verses a lootbox of random virtual items that is purchased online and opened instantly. Especially if those lootbox items are not able to be resold on an open market. I'd say that's a fair place to draw the line.
Idea for the US (Score:3, Interesting)
My idea for the US: Just tell the state gaming commissions about loot boxes, and this problem will solve itself about 24 hours after the gaming commission shows up at the publisher's offices demanding to audit the code AND to have their slice of the pie, unless the publisher ceases and desists using loot boxes immediately.
Good (Score:5, Insightful)
I'd also like to see laws that ban virtual currencies which are purchased with real cash. And require gaming services (which includes appstores etc.) to enforce limits on the amount that anyone can purchase in-game in any given month. And worded to prevent bullshit circumvention of the limits. The limits could be set by the age rating of the game - the lower the rating, the lower the limit.
Such things might motivate companies to start producing games again instead of skinner boxes designed to target whales and compulsive gamblers.
Re:Good (Score:5, Interesting)
It is gambling and it is a cynical attempt to screw the player to pay more money to unlock a game they've already paid for. So I'd be glad if they banned it, though Germany should be aiming for EU wide legislation.
I'd also like to see laws that ban virtual currencies which are purchased with real cash.
That would be too much nanny state for me, if you want to spend real world cash on virtual trinkets you should be allowed to do that. We don't generally restrict obsessive real world collectors either. What they should ban - and I really think this is deserving of a blanket ban - is the randomized rewards. You want to sell the loot in the loot boxes individually, so people can see the actual price of what they're buying that's fine. If you want to sell loot boxes then you go under all the same rules and restrictions as lotteries and gambling sites.
So an end to the bullshit in games like "buy a handful of star berries 10x - $5, a bushel of star berries - 50x - $20, a grove of star berries - 150x - $50, a forest of star berries (BEST VALUE!) - 500x - $150".
You could still buy the trinkets but they should be a direct cash transaction that you pay the exact amount for. That way you know much you're paying and you're not buying an excess of virtual scrip in order to do it.
To me that sounds really annoying and like it'd give less overview to charge a few cents to my credit card every time I want something. For me I think it's better to have a few, bigger commit decisions to say "Do I really want to spend $20 on star berries?" and if I do well they're basically written off in my mind. By which I mean that even though I may have in-game currency I don't consider it an asset that could be converted back into dollars. More like a beer at the pub, I can drink it or pour it out but
Most (not all) games that have a premium currency have a way to earn it that doesn't involve cash, for example, by watching ads (and often just providing a stipend to regular players in the hope that if they stay around and invest enough of their time, they'll drop a few dollars in the long term.) So what you'd effectively do by banning premium currencies is ban being able to play F2P games for free.
We don't generally restrict obsessive real world collectors either.
We do generally restrict products that are compulsive though, such as tobacco and (the relevant one) gambling...
The Duke. (Score:3)
It is that simple. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Guys, it's simple: Games with loot boxes are targeting the same demographic that slot machines and roulletes do (real and virtual), only they do it without paying a gambling tax and without any age restrictions, so the governments are considering a ban on them to protect their tax revenue, they didn't magically start to care about the predatory nature of loot boxes or anything.
Big difference compared to slot machines. Those are played alone, player vs. machine. Many loot boxes in online games offer a competitive advantage. Its not about gambling against the machine, its paying to affect the competition between players. Loot boxes just add some randomness to how much money is needed to win.
Nothing a few free loot boxes under the (Score:2)
table can't fix. Danke.
Gacha Too Please (Score:2)
I'm actually impressed that they're evaluating individual systems and mechanics, rather than doing a blanket ban, which would be easier but catch relatively-moral implementations (e.g. loot boxes that can only be purchased with ingame currency.)
What will I do with my salary then? (Score:1)
Trading Cards? (Score:2)
Are trading card packs different except for being physical objects? You buy a pack of cards with a chance of getting a rare card. It's the exact same idea.
What about mystery minifig LEGO collector series? While you might be able to feel which figure you're getting, it's designed to be a surprise, so you don't know what you're getting. It's not quite the same thing, but it's close.
Are we going to ban all mystery sales?
Perhaps that's a good idea, but let's think this through.
