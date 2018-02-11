Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


German Authorities Are Considering a Ban On Loot Boxes (heise.de) 35

Posted by BeauHD
Slashdot reader Qbertino writes: Heise reports that German authorities are examining loot boxes in video games and considering banning them in the country. Loot boxes might actually even violate laws against calls-to-purchase aimed directly towards minors that are already in effect. German authorities are also checking that. Loot boxes are randomized in-game item purchases that many people consider a form of gambling. The decision to take action against loot boxes in Germany is expected in March. Germany's Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body has since clarified that Germany authorities are not considering a general ban on loot boxes, but are actually examining regulations of online advertising and purchasing as a whole.

"A closer look at the discussion is taking place, ie., if there are any specific risks and where to locate them legally. As part of that analysis the KJM (governmental institution responsible for youth protection regarding to online content/services) is taking a closer look at permitted and prohibited advertising in shop offerings. However these rules apply to online purchases in general, thus also to loot boxes," the rep said. "In the German debate this term [loot box] refers to a broad variety of different in-game or even just game-related purchase systems with more or less randomized items. Hence one cannot say that 'loot boxes' violate German laws, as each integration has to be evaluated as separate case."

  • Idea for the US (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, 2018 @05:44AM (#56103437)

    My idea for the US: Just tell the state gaming commissions about loot boxes, and this problem will solve itself about 24 hours after the gaming commission shows up at the publisher's offices demanding to audit the code AND to have their slice of the pie, unless the publisher ceases and desists using loot boxes immediately.

  • Good (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DrXym ( 126579 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @05:55AM (#56103457)
    It is gambling and it is a cynical attempt to screw the player to pay more money to unlock a game they've already paid for. So I'd be glad if they banned it, though Germany should be aiming for EU wide legislation.

    I'd also like to see laws that ban virtual currencies which are purchased with real cash. And require gaming services (which includes appstores etc.) to enforce limits on the amount that anyone can purchase in-game in any given month. And worded to prevent bullshit circumvention of the limits. The limits could be set by the age rating of the game - the lower the rating, the lower the limit.

    Such things might motivate companies to start producing games again instead of skinner boxes designed to target whales and compulsive gamblers.

    • Re:Good (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @07:42AM (#56103611) Homepage

      It is gambling and it is a cynical attempt to screw the player to pay more money to unlock a game they've already paid for. So I'd be glad if they banned it, though Germany should be aiming for EU wide legislation.
      I'd also like to see laws that ban virtual currencies which are purchased with real cash.

      That would be too much nanny state for me, if you want to spend real world cash on virtual trinkets you should be allowed to do that. We don't generally restrict obsessive real world collectors either. What they should ban - and I really think this is deserving of a blanket ban - is the randomized rewards. You want to sell the loot in the loot boxes individually, so people can see the actual price of what they're buying that's fine. If you want to sell loot boxes then you go under all the same rules and restrictions as lotteries and gambling sites.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DrXym ( 126579 )
        I didn't say ban buying virtual trinkets. I said ban virtual currencies which are purchased with real cash.

        So an end to the bullshit in games like "buy a handful of star berries 10x - $5, a bushel of star berries - 50x - $20, a grove of star berries - 150x - $50, a forest of star berries (BEST VALUE!) - 500x - $150".

        You could still buy the trinkets but they should be a direct cash transaction that you pay the exact amount for. That way you know much you're paying and you're not buying an excess of virt

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          You could still buy the trinkets but they should be a direct cash transaction that you pay the exact amount for. That way you know much you're paying and you're not buying an excess of virtual scrip in order to do it.

          To me that sounds really annoying and like it'd give less overview to charge a few cents to my credit card every time I want something. For me I think it's better to have a few, bigger commit decisions to say "Do I really want to spend $20 on star berries?" and if I do well they're basically written off in my mind. By which I mean that even though I may have in-game currency I don't consider it an asset that could be converted back into dollars. More like a beer at the pub, I can drink it or pour it out but

        • Most (not all) games that have a premium currency have a way to earn it that doesn't involve cash, for example, by watching ads (and often just providing a stipend to regular players in the hope that if they stay around and invest enough of their time, they'll drop a few dollars in the long term.) So what you'd effectively do by banning premium currencies is ban being able to play F2P games for free.

          That seems like throwing the baby out with the bathwater to me. And I doubt it'd help with preventing frau

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AC-x ( 735297 )

        We don't generally restrict obsessive real world collectors either.

        We do generally restrict products that are compulsive though, such as tobacco and (the relevant one) gambling...

  • The Duke. (Score:3)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @06:27AM (#56103511)
    Duke Nukem doesn't have loot boxes and I like it that way. Come get some!

  • It is that simple. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by kurkosdr ( 2378710 ) on Sunday February 11, 2018 @06:28AM (#56103513)
    Guys, it's simple: Games with loot boxes are targeting the same demographic that slot machines and roulletes do (real and virtual), only they do it without paying a gambling tax and without any age restrictions, so the governments are considering a ban on them to protect their tax revenue, they didn't magically start to care about the predatory nature of loot boxes or anything.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Guys, it's simple: Games with loot boxes are targeting the same demographic that slot machines and roulletes do (real and virtual), only they do it without paying a gambling tax and without any age restrictions, so the governments are considering a ban on them to protect their tax revenue, they didn't magically start to care about the predatory nature of loot boxes or anything.

      Big difference compared to slot machines. Those are played alone, player vs. machine. Many loot boxes in online games offer a competitive advantage. Its not about gambling against the machine, its paying to affect the competition between players. Loot boxes just add some randomness to how much money is needed to win.

  • table can't fix. Danke.

  • I'm actually impressed that they're evaluating individual systems and mechanics, rather than doing a blanket ban, which would be easier but catch relatively-moral implementations (e.g. loot boxes that can only be purchased with ingame currency.)
    Hopefully they'll extend the restrictions to other Gacha and 'blind box' systems in games and for physical items as well. Blind boxes sold in stores tend to have their contents opened/stolen by children more than other toys. It's marketed as a 'surprise' which is ost

    • Wonka's "golden ticket" would also be banned under these rules. Clearly it had an unhealthy effect on kids.

      I'd be interested to see what the criteria are though. For instance: Battlefield 4 has loot boxes that you can win in-game but also buy in the store, however regular playes will collect more than enough of then during play, and I don't know of a single player who has ever spent any money to purchase them. The items in those boxes are useful but are not particularly rare, and cannot be traded. Not
  • Who are they to decide where my money goes? I want loot boxes dammit! Feed my addiction. The golden age of apathy is upon us if we have gambling taken away from us and we let them.

  • Are trading card packs different except for being physical objects? You buy a pack of cards with a chance of getting a rare card. It's the exact same idea.

    What about mystery minifig LEGO collector series? While you might be able to feel which figure you're getting, it's designed to be a surprise, so you don't know what you're getting. It's not quite the same thing, but it's close.

    Are we going to ban all mystery sales?

    Perhaps that's a good idea, but let's think this through.

    Or perhaps we treat online sal

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ormy ( 1430821 )
      I would mod you up but I've run out of points. When I was a kid in the early 1990s (in the UK) all the other kids were spending tons of money on football trading cards (soccer for you yanks). It was random whether you had bought decent cards or not. How are these loot boxes any different?

