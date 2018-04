Steam Spy Announces It's Shutting Down, Blames Valve's New Privacy Settings

Steam Spy, the world's most comprehensive game ownership and play estimator available to the public, announced that it " won't be able to operate anymore" thanks to recent changes to Valve's privacy policy . "Valve just made a change to their privacy settings, making games owned by Steam users hidden by default," the site's operators announced on its official Twitter account. "Steam Spy relied on this information being visible by default." The creator of the website, Sergey Galyonkin, suggested that the site will only remain as an "archive " from here on out. Ars Technica reports: