Guinness Strips Billy 'King of Kong' Mitchell's World Records (engadget.com) 22
In February, legendary arcade gamer Billy Mitchell was accused of cheating his way into the record books for high scores in Donkey Kong. As a result, he was stripped of his 1.062 million score on the Donkey Kong Forums. Today, Kotaku reports that "Guinness World Records will remove Billy Mitchell's Donkey Kong scores, as well as his records for Pac-Man, from their database following Mitchell's disqualification from the Twin Galaxies leaderboards yesterday." From the report: Mitchell is one of the world's most famous arcade game players, at one time holding world records in Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Jr, and Pac-Man. Yesterday, all of Mitchell's records were removed from the leaderboards at Twin Galaxies, an organization that tracks video game records and high scores. The decision came after a lengthy arbitration process determined that Mitchell used the Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator (MAME) to achieve some record scores that had been said to be performed on arcade machines, a violation of Twin Galaxies' rules. In light of this, Guinness World Records will also remove his records.
"The Guinness World Records titles relating to Mr. Mitchell's highest scores on Donkey Kong have all been disqualified due to Twin Galaxies being our source of verification for these achievements," a representative of Guinness told Kotaku via email. Mitchell did not return request for comment. Guinness continued, "We also recognize records for First perfect score on Pac-Man and Highest score on Pac-Man. Twin Galaxies was the original source of verification for these record titles and in line with their decision to remove all of Mr. Mitchell's records from their system, we have disqualified Mr. Mitchell as the holder of these two records. Guinness World Records will look to update and find the appropriate holder of these records in the next few days."
"The Guinness World Records titles relating to Mr. Mitchell's highest scores on Donkey Kong have all been disqualified due to Twin Galaxies being our source of verification for these achievements," a representative of Guinness told Kotaku via email. Mitchell did not return request for comment. Guinness continued, "We also recognize records for First perfect score on Pac-Man and Highest score on Pac-Man. Twin Galaxies was the original source of verification for these record titles and in line with their decision to remove all of Mr. Mitchell's records from their system, we have disqualified Mr. Mitchell as the holder of these two records. Guinness World Records will look to update and find the appropriate holder of these records in the next few days."
Timely (Score:3)
I see Slashdot is right on top of the important things in tech!
Re: (Score:1)
On the bright side, this definitely IS news for nerds.
Re: (Score:1)
slashdot hosts news for nerds and the majority of speedrunners are nerds.
lately it started being a safe place for something-gender-something, but those who are still thinking outside of their gender are mostly nerds.
Re: (Score:2)
Because there are more Americans than there are Germans and that's how statistics works. You can make similar statements about China.
But I do think there is a cultural difference between some Europeans and typical Americans. I've had Scandinavians express surprise when I stated that most Americans don't report everything on their taxes and generally skip anything they think the IRS doesn't already know about. Like the voluntary reporting and payment of sales tax for internet purchases for California State t
Re: (Score:2)
Serious question, why is it always the Americans who cheat, lie, meddle, and get caught in this kind of thing?
Why is it always the AC who overgeneralizes?
Protip: it isn't... that just how it seems.
Re: (Score:1)
Serious question, why is it always the Americans who cheat, lie, meddle, and get caught in this kind of thing?
I'm going to guess it's because you have selective attention.
It's not like a bunch of Russian Olympians got banned from the last Olympics. Or a German auto maker got caught cheating on diesel emissions. No members of the EU fudged their financial numbers in order to get admitted into the EU. Do I need to keep going? There are plenty of liars and cheats in most countries. In many cases we elect them as our leaders, sadly.
Not sure if I want to "Be Like Billy" (Score:1)
The top achievement in the PacMan android app [google.com] happens to be titled "Be Like Billy!".
Something tells me this app might be updated soon...
That's not the big picture. (Score:1)
Twin galaxies have been giving settler to both Billy and Todd for over 20 years. Now that the truth is out TG is treated as if nothing has happened.
Those two were helping each other to have their records verified without any proof for so many years and nobody from TG suspected anything.
Billy and Todd have milked the cow that they were offered by those fake scores, they earned money, they f'ed itches, and they had a good life.
What about TG? TG is still here, they have taken no blame from various famous speed
Pac-Man (Score:1)
He beat Pac-Man on camera at Funspot. That record is not in doubt.