Facebook's Phone-Free, Wireless 'Oculus Go' VR Headset Is Released Today 2
UnknownSoldier writes: The Oculus Go is finally available for purchase. Amazon is selling the 32GB model for $199, while the 64GB model is selling for $249. As a standalone virtual reality unit, it doesn't require a computer or phone to use. Ironically, you must use a phone for the initial setup. Reviews are out on The Verge and Ars Technica. The TL;DR -- Pros: Inexpensive; Cons: LCD, fixed 72 Hz rate, limited motion tracking. Will 2018 finally will be the year of cheap VR?
cheap headache (Score:1)
given the specs of that gadget, 2018 will mostly be the year of the cheap headache.
I have an almost-decade-old VR headset with specs better than that.
(the slow LCD causing motion blur combined with the limited motion tracking are going to be kill*ing* features).