Mobile Gaming Cements Its Dominance, Takes Majority of Worldwide Sales (arstechnica.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Newzoo's 2018 Global Games Market Forecast now predicts that mobile games will make up a slim majority (51 percent) of all worldwide gaming revenue this year (including smartphones and tablets, but not dedicated gaming handhelds). That's up from 34 percent in 2015 and just 18 percent in 2012. Console and PC games will split the remainder of the pie relatively evenly in 2018, at 25 percent and 24 percent of worldwide spending, respectively. The growth of the mobile market doesn't show any signs of stopping, either: by 2021, Newzoo estimates that 59 percent of all gaming spending will go to mobile platforms, with console and PC games dividing up the scraps. The report finds that China is responsible for 28 percent of all gaming spending in the world, up from 24 percent in 2015. "Mobile gaming is overrepresented in the world's biggest gaming market, responsible for 61 percent of all Chinese gaming revenue and poised to grow to 70 percent by 2021," reports Ars. Japan's overall spending on mobile games is nearly on par with the United States, despite the country having one-third as many gamers overall.
Re: (Score:2)
New headline (Score:1)
"Majority of non-gamers have short attention spans, spend money badly."
Re: (Score:2)
"Majority of non-gearheads have poor driving skills, spend money badly"
Would the above statement be well received as to explain why most Kia models sell more units than most Ferrari models? Hell, I drive a 28 old Supra, and I do all of my gaming on PC, and I still think that it's an elitist statement.
We all seek different things from gaming, and I assume that those who game on mobile devices scratch their itch just as well as I scratch mine.
Worst platform for gaming? I belive so. (Score:2)
What I really wonder is what these kids will do when they get old.
I agree (Score:2)
I still don't like gaming on consoles, I could never get the hang of a console controller vs the mouse and KB, and can't understand watching videos or gaming on a tiny phone screen. Give me my PC and a mouse, hooked to my big screen TV. I still am waiting for a controller that takes a mouse into a true 3D mode. For those that remember the Descent engine, and Descent into UnderMountain. I was so looking forward to a truly 3D dungeon crawler with incremental sword control, but the lack of a good controller s
Re: (Score:2)
51% is "dominance"? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, when the next highest category (consoles) is only 25%.
Does this include revenue from ads (Score:2)