Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Iphone Software Games Apple Entertainment Hardware Technology

Apple Blocks Steam's Plan To Extend Its Video Games To iPhones (reuters.com) 22

Posted by BeauHD from the not-on-my-watch dept.
Citing "business conflicts," Apple has blocked Steam's plans to distribute PC-based video games to iPhones. It's "a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices," reports Reuters. From the report: Steam, the dominant online store for downloaded games played on Windows PCs, had planned to release a free mobile phone app called Steam Link so that gamers could continue playing on their mobile phones while away from their desktop machines. But Apple has rejected the app, blocking its release, according to a statement from Steam's parent company, the Bellevue, Washington-based Valve. Steam did not give a precise reason for the App Store denials, saying only that Apple cited "business conflicts with app guidelines." But the conflict likely centers on what are known as in-app purchases or micro-transactions, in which gamers can spend small sums of money inside games to buy tokens, extra lives or others so-called digital goods. Lombardi said Steam disabled purchasing its iOS app but did not elaborate on how the change was made. Many analysts believe Apple could lose revenue if they allow Steam's app, which is essentially a store-within-a-store. "Apple takes a 30 percent cut of such purchases made within apps distributed through its App Store," Reuters notes. "[T]hose purchases are among the primary drivers of revenue in Apple's services business."

Apple Blocks Steam's Plan To Extend Its Video Games To iPhones More | Reply

Apple Blocks Steam's Plan To Extend Its Video Games To iPhones

Comments Filter:

  • Anti competitive (Score:3)

    by jwymanm ( 627857 ) on Friday May 25, 2018 @09:08AM (#56672424) Homepage
    This is the real reason Apple is so locked down. To keep the money funnel going. You can't fault a company for doing this but it is seriously anti competitive in nature. It's the only reason I stick with Android too since you can still side load (for how much longer don't know).

    • they gotta get one piece from every pie available.

    • I can and do fault people who give their money for this locked down, anti-freedom system. It is true that many people do not understand the issues, but a lot of techies do (or should) and buy this stuff anyway. Despite repeated examples of why it's a bad idea, they allow themselves to be locked into a platform. "This time will be different" or some such nonsense. Well, here is a good example of why it's bad, right here. This time is not different.

  • wow, nice foot gun (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Many analysts believe Apple could lose revenue if they allow Steam's app

    Did these "analysts" think about what the consequences might be for apple's vendor lock-in if valve rewrites this thing in wasm and distributes it over any standards compliant browser instead?

    • or what will happen if Valve fights back with withdrawing form Mac OS?
      or by making all your iOS games for "free", if you purchased a special more expensive version of the game that unlocks the "free" iOS game.
      There are many ways to circumvent this, of fight back.
      Check alphabets failure on Youtube. They started demonetizing videos for ridiculous reasons, they reduced the cut of the creators and what happened? a lot of millions per month are bypassing alphabet's hands and travel via patreon.

    • Yep. I've been an Apple fan for 20 years, but I finally decided to take a stand against Apple's policy of no side loading of commercially purchased software. I traded my last iPhone for a Google Pixel. iOS *is* a superior operating system, but I can live with Android. If Apple ever tries the same thing with macOS, I'll be gone for good.

  • Confusing (Score:3)

    by TraumaFox ( 1667643 ) on Friday May 25, 2018 @09:17AM (#56672474)
    I don't understand any of the logic here. Steam already exists as a smartphone app which allows me to access the Steam store, purchase games, and even remotely install them on my PC, so obviously the "store within a store" reasoning is already moot. Steam Link is just a thing that would let me stream the video/audio of a game playing on my PC to another device, in this case my iPhone/iPad. Arguing that Steam Link on its own somehow constitutes competing with the App Store is nonsense; I could do the same thing with any other remote desktop app, and in either case the playable library is going to be very limited by the lack of control options on a smartphone, more or less forcing me to use an external input device anyway. I am still required to be on the same local network and still have to run these games on my PC in order to stream them, so the only real function of the Steam Link app is extending my PC's display to a mobile screen.

    • The difference here is the composition of two separate technologies (content purchasing and content streaming) into a single application that would reduce Apple's grip on the portable entertainment marketplace.

      If some pre-existing "screen sharing" app were to suddenly incorporate a way to purchase applications and games to be remotely accessed by the screen sharing app, Apple would take a similar stance.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      If you think back there was a lot of buzz around some similar issues for Kindle. As a non-Apple user I'm not sure they ever resolved the issue allowing users to purchase books from their iCrap.

  • I find it curious that when Google or MS actively prevent any competitive service on their products the Apple fanbois scream anti-trust. However Apple has a pretty good chuck of the mobile market in terms of manufacturers and routinely and actively prevents competitive products.
    Every tried to use Google maps or Waze with carplay? Nope. Terms and conditions say you are not allowed to make a navi platform for it.
    Alternative app store? Nope. Not allowed.

    I could not personally care any less about the restrictio

Slashdot Top Deals

Honesty pays, but it doesn't seem to pay enough to suit some people. -- F.M. Hubbard

Close