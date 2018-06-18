New Commercial Amiga 500 Game Released 18
Mike Bouma writes: Pixelglass, known for their "Giana Sisters SE" game, has released a worthy new game for the Amiga 500, called "Worthy." Here's a description of this cute action puzzler: "Assume the role of a fearless boy and collect the required number of diamonds in each stage in order to win the girl's heart! Travel from maze to maze, kill the baddies, avoid the traps, collect beers (your necessary 'fuel' to keep you going), find the diamonds, prove to her you're WORTHY!" Time to dust off that classic Amiga or alternatively download a digital copy and use an UAE emulator for your platform of choice. Have a look at the release trailer.
But I did have a 1000, then a 2000 and a 1200
But that was many years ago, I didn't bring the Amigas with me when I migrated (legally) to America 16 years ago.
Not complaining about the Amiga getting some attention on slashdot, I just don't see why it's news.
Well, they aren't supported - the companies behind these platforms are long dead (except maybe Apple), and the platforms dead.
Of course there's still a reasonably healthy C64 demo scene [csdb.dk] and the C64 mini has its fans, so I guess this is not that great a surprise.
Its not news....
Quite a few commercial games actually (Score:1)
There have been quite a few commercial titles for the Amiga in the last few years actually, shipped on floppy disks in a fancy box with user manual just like back in the day.
Not published by the giants like Psygnosis and DMA Design, but individuals and smaller publishers, but nonetheless there are still a few handfuls of newly made games published since 2010.
Of all the old dead computers, the Amiga is remarkably alive. There's even new hardware being made for it even today.
Agreed. I tend to watch 8-bit guy, and other retro channels and its truly astonishing how much new hardware and software keep coming out for the system. I've been leaning on buying a collection of retro Amigas so i can try out this new hardware and software.
I knew nothing about the Amiga, and a few months ago set up an Amiga emulator to play an obscure game exclusive to that platform. Learning the basics about all the different systems and specs and addons and which were most appropriate for a latter-day game was a drag. The system has more classifications of RAM than DOS did. It was harder than it should've been to figure out why nothing happened when I turned on the emulator, even after configuring BIOS. I had to pay attention to which OS versions worked wit
Ahh yes the wonderful memories. (I had in chron order: Amiga 500, Amiga 2000, Amiga 1000, and finally the Amiga 1200
... i also ended up buying a friend an Amiga 3000 so he could do pro video work with Video Toaster, which he later repaid me -- sometime when i had the Amiga 2000. Amazing times.
