typodupeerror
Nintendo Software Entertainment Games

Nintendo Throws Out Metroid Prime 4 Work, Restarts With Retro Studios (arstechnica.com) 70

Posted by BeauHD
Nintendo is essentially restarting development on the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4, saying the game as it currently exists "has not reached the standards we seek in a sequel to the Metroid Prime series." Ars Technica reports: The surprise announcement comes from Nintendo General Manager for Development Shinya Takahashi. He said in a YouTube video posted this morning that current Metroid Prime 4 producer Kensuke Tanabe will begin "collaborating" on the game with Retro Studios, the studio responsible for the original Metroid Prime trilogy. Tanabe has previously worked as producer on multiple Retro-developed Metroid Prime titles.

"The current development status of the game is very challenged and we have made a very difficult decision as a development team," Takahashi said in the subtitled video. "We have decided to reexamine the development structure and change it." "This change will essentially mean restarting development from the beginning, so the completion of the game will be delayed from our initial internal plan," Takahashi continued. "It will be a long road until the next time we will be able to update you on the development progress, and development time will be extensive."

Nintendo Throws Out Metroid Prime 4 Work, Restarts With Retro Studios

  • and Resident Evil 2

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      Also Blizzard and Overwatch. It started out as an MMORPG called 'Titan' but the assets got reused for a completely different type of game. Blizzard and Nintendo have similar reputations for all of their games being extremely polished and high-quality. I'm sure Nintendo doesn't want another 'Other M', and would rather start over than run the franchise into the ground. It's already pretty coolly received in Japan, and noone at Nintendo wants to touch it since its creator Gunpei Yokoi died. Mercury Steam did a

  • Cool. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by RyanFenton ( 230700 ) on Friday January 25, 2019 @06:36PM (#58023770)

    As long as it's less like 'Other M', and more like any of the Prime games eventually - then great.

    It's somewhat odd - but when the original creator went back to the series, taking over after the prime series, he really made a mess out of the character and her motivations.

    It's nice to see that they seem to be learning that lesson, and putting it more in the hands of ILM, and less in the hands of 'Lucas' himself in this case.

    The whole point of Samus was she showed how little gender in a trained warrior should matter, kicking butt in power armor says all you need. Flashbacks to childhood and freezing before a critter you already killed like 5 times is NOT adding to that character, and not anywhere worth taking away gameplay control. And that's just like 1% of the things wrong that debacle.

    Ryan Fenton

    • The characterization in Other M was entirely in line with how the character was portrayed in the manga, which is canon.

      Samus has had pretty much no other characterization outside of that.
      In the first 3 games you don't get squat for characterization.
      You finally start to get something with Fusion.

      Metroid Prime is not canonical. Aggressively so, in fact. It was considered to not be a "real" Metroid series. Until it sold well, then they walked that line back a bit. It's now a "real" Metroid series in a diff

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Because the complaint that they started out with - MISOGYNY - was too absurd to gain much traction.

        Whether it's misogyny or not, there's plenty of elements about Other M that don't add up. From how short she is [thetanooki.com] to how she so quickly turned to working with the military unit when she dislikes following orders. In fact, just about everything about Adam Malkovich [metroidwiki.org] in Other M comes across as whiny and the way he acts really doesn't jive with the person presented: "The real Adam would have said the same thing a

  • Man Nintendo... (Score:3)

    by skam240 ( 789197 ) on Friday January 25, 2019 @08:19PM (#58024252)

    Man Nintendo, I love you. Rather than release a pile of crap on us you've chosen to lose in the short term to keep the franchise strong in the long term. Not only is it proper business sense (if you can afford to just scrap a half way done game of course) but it's showing proper respect for your fan base. Sure, it'd been better if the Metroid they've been developing was actually good and we had a more timely release but at least they have the integrity to not feed us garbage.

    • Rather than release a pile of crap on us you've chosen to lose in the short term to keep the franchise strong in the long term.

      Keep in mind they released fucking Metroid Prime: Federation Farce. They can't care too much.

    • Not only is it proper business sense (if you can afford to just scrap a half way done game of course) but it's showing proper respect for your fan base.

      I don't understand. Why not just say it's the greatest game ever and publish it.
      - Todd Howard.

  • Hey EA and Ubisoft! THIS IS HOW A QUALITY COMPANY DOES THINGS. Please take note. Oh who am I kidding? EA is the Beelzebub of game companies.

  • Yet Valve will push the "empowering users" story or whatever.
    I don't want ideological censorship but I don't know if it's a great idea to let all garbage in. Sure one can advertise it less and no one is forced to buy it but the market has failed once before ...

