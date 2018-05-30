Game Livestreaming Explodes, But Women Are Less Likely To Be Paid Than Men

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


A new study by game research firm SuperData Research and payment company PayPal found that eSports and game videos are driving explosive growth in livestreams. But PayPal also found a gender imbalance in pay. Women are less likely to be paid for their streams than men. VentureBeat reports: PayPal said that 34 percent of livestream viewers in the U.S. have spent more than $50 on livestream content in the past few months. But despite the growth in spending, almost half of women content creators (43 percent globally, 47 percent in the U.S.) don't get paid for what they create. The U.S. had the largest gender pay gap of the countries surveyed: Almost half as many men (24 percent) do not get paid for content they create. Globally, active paying gamers polled shop across 14 different gaming platforms and nearly 30 different storefronts over the last three months, an incredible variety.

In the U.S., respondents surveyed purchased from 26 different gaming storefronts -- the third most in the world, behind Russia (27), and Australia and Canada (28 each). While Steam is highly popular among millennials globally (31 percent buy from Steam), GameStop was resoundingly popular, with 45 percent of U.S. millennial respondents reporting shopping there for gaming content. In most countries, in-game spending is within a few dollars of average spend on full games. Surprisingly, in-game spending is skewing higher among older U.S. players: those aged 35-and-over have spent $50 on average, compared to $40 for those aged 18 to 34. Meanwhile, younger gamers are spending more in full-game downloads: $63, versus $48 for gamers 35-and-over.

  • Is it that people prefer to buy content made by men over women? Do they know ahead of time who created the content or is it that somehow the content created by men is chosen more often without the buyer being aware of the creators sex? Is it that maybe women chose to give more free content away? The numbers in the article can be interpreted in many different ways depending on what other assumptions you make.

    • Its hard to not be aware of sex when 1/4 of the screen is streamers face.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Could just be that the content that the women are producing is less popular (and so less worth paying for).

      • Including in-game content the article talks about?

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          The article is purposefully misleading and a click-bait/flame-bait pile of cr*p.

          It starts out saying waaah women paid less for their stream content, what this means is that out of all the 'live streamers' (twitch to you and me), people decide to not sub/dontate to female streamers because they play badly and/or are not entertaining, because 99% are 'tiddy bait'.

          Then the article switches into paying for game content of produced games as if the two aspects are somehow related and tries to trick you into givin

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            because 99% are 'tiddy bait'.

            and those tiddy bait girls make lots and lots of money.

  • A female streamer has 100x easier time growing a viewer base then any male streamer has and its pretty much a fact. So chances are they will likely get more in donations of subs then male will get.

    • Also, a female streamer has 100x higher chance to draw offensive and abusive attention to herself from small minded misogynists... It more than balances things.

  • Of course... (Score:2, Interesting)

    by RobinH ( 124750 )
    Who wants to watch a stream of Farmville, the Sims, or Bejewelled? (I kid, I kid!)
  • Maybe they just need better training [globallnews.com].
  • You mean game developers? Those are entirely different people.

  • It seems to contradict my personal observation. I know a few streamers and women seem to have a much easier time, provided that they are reasonably attractive. So, where is the catch?
    Maybe my observation are just annectodal? Maybe women are proportionally more likely than men to stream, men are more likely to stream only if they can make money out of it? Or maybe the study is flawed in some way.

    In particular, what is a "video game content creator"? Is anyone with a twitch account and a single video consider

    • provided that they are reasonably attractive. So, where is the catch?

      I just commented on this very thing above to another poster: from what I've seen, for men there is the middle-ground where even the ugliest man can still become quite successful, let alone the average-looking guy, but for women there doesn't seem to be such; either be attractive and have large tiddies, or fall to the rock bottom.

  • This could only have been written by somebody who barely even knows what streaming is. Almost everyone tries it at some point. The proportion of those who establish regular output is miniscule. Of those, the proportion that gets paid off either gender is half of a nothing. You know who does get paid, very consistently? Titty streamers. Everyone knows this. Twitch doesn't bother them because they're one of the biggest income streams. This shit is fake. It's propaganda, plain and simple.
  • This is usually a very important criteria when it comes to assessing a gender pay gap. So did they compare what kind of games the streamers played, what kind of commentaries they made while playing?

    Not all games have the same popularity among viewers. Sometimes it also counts who streamed what first. The commentary offered during streaming also seems to be an important part of this. From personal experience I know that some people have a knack for delivering entertaining commentary. I'm inclined to give t

