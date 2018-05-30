Game Livestreaming Explodes, But Women Are Less Likely To Be Paid Than Men (venturebeat.com) 44
A new study by game research firm SuperData Research and payment company PayPal found that eSports and game videos are driving explosive growth in livestreams. But PayPal also found a gender imbalance in pay. Women are less likely to be paid for their streams than men. VentureBeat reports: PayPal said that 34 percent of livestream viewers in the U.S. have spent more than $50 on livestream content in the past few months. But despite the growth in spending, almost half of women content creators (43 percent globally, 47 percent in the U.S.) don't get paid for what they create. The U.S. had the largest gender pay gap of the countries surveyed: Almost half as many men (24 percent) do not get paid for content they create. Globally, active paying gamers polled shop across 14 different gaming platforms and nearly 30 different storefronts over the last three months, an incredible variety.
In the U.S., respondents surveyed purchased from 26 different gaming storefronts -- the third most in the world, behind Russia (27), and Australia and Canada (28 each). While Steam is highly popular among millennials globally (31 percent buy from Steam), GameStop was resoundingly popular, with 45 percent of U.S. millennial respondents reporting shopping there for gaming content. In most countries, in-game spending is within a few dollars of average spend on full games. Surprisingly, in-game spending is skewing higher among older U.S. players: those aged 35-and-over have spent $50 on average, compared to $40 for those aged 18 to 34. Meanwhile, younger gamers are spending more in full-game downloads: $63, versus $48 for gamers 35-and-over.
Is it that people prefer to buy content made by men over women? Do they know ahead of time who created the content or is it that somehow the content created by men is chosen more often without the buyer being aware of the creators sex? Is it that maybe women chose to give more free content away? The numbers in the article can be interpreted in many different ways depending on what other assumptions you make.
Its hard to not be aware of sex when 1/4 of the screen is streamers face.
Could just be that the content that the women are producing is less popular (and so less worth paying for).
Including in-game content the article talks about?
The article is purposefully misleading and a click-bait/flame-bait pile of cr*p.
It starts out saying waaah women paid less for their stream content, what this means is that out of all the 'live streamers' (twitch to you and me), people decide to not sub/dontate to female streamers because they play badly and/or are not entertaining, because 99% are 'tiddy bait'.
Then the article switches into paying for game content of produced games as if the two aspects are somehow related and tries to trick you into givin
because 99% are 'tiddy bait'.
and those tiddy bait girls make lots and lots of money.
Uh, to the parents point, women have some significant advantages when they are found visually appealing, as validated by the number of YouTube videos showcasing large-breasted white women being the ones chosen "by random" to receive thousands in Twitch donations by fans they often don't know.
On the other hand, from what I've seen, inattractive women have an even worse chance of gaining viewers than even the ugliest man. Even an ugly man -- let alone just an average-looking one -- can actually become quite successful, but it seems that for women there isn't the same kind of a middle ground; be attractive and have large tiddies, or fall to the rock bottom with more-or-less zero chance of rising from there.
Disclaimer: this is just what I've seen. I have not performed any sort of proper research in
Also, a female streamer has 100x higher chance to draw offensive and abusive attention to herself from small minded misogynists... It more than balances things.
It seems to contradict my personal observation. I know a few streamers and women seem to have a much easier time, provided that they are reasonably attractive. So, where is the catch?
Maybe my observation are just annectodal? Maybe women are proportionally more likely than men to stream, men are more likely to stream only if they can make money out of it? Or maybe the study is flawed in some way.
In particular, what is a "video game content creator"? Is anyone with a twitch account and a single video consider
Re: (Score:2)
provided that they are reasonably attractive. So, where is the catch?
I just commented on this very thing above to another poster: from what I've seen, for men there is the middle-ground where even the ugliest man can still become quite successful, let alone the average-looking guy, but for women there doesn't seem to be such; either be attractive and have large tiddies, or fall to the rock bottom.
Not all games have the same popularity among viewers. Sometimes it also counts who streamed what first. The commentary offered during streaming also seems to be an important part of this. From personal experience I know that some people have a knack for delivering entertaining commentary. I'm inclined to give t